The UAE was the first Arab country to host the event.



A delegation representing the Sharjah Urban Planning Council (SUPC), the Sharjah Child Friendly Office (SCFO) and the Sharjah Department of Public Works (SDPW) attended the recently concluded 10th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF), organized by UN Habitat in Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) from February 8th to 13th, 2020.

The 10th session of the WUF was themed “Cities of opportunity: connecting culture and innovation” and the UAE was the first Arab country to host the event.

The Sharjah delegation presented the main initiatives of SUPC and SCFO in collaboration with SDPW, Sharjah University, UN Habitat and UNICEF to improve the involvement of children and young people in the urban planning process, to improve their quality of life and to protect their rights.

In a session organized by SUPC entitled “Towards Child-Friendly Public Spaces in Sharjah”, SUPC, SCFO and SDPW highlighted the “Child Friendly Urban Planning” project and outlined its goal of introducing children to the concepts of urban planning and promoting their role in the design of public spaces.

Engineer Khalid Al Ali, Secretary General of the SUPC and member of the Steering Committee of the Sharjah Child Friendly City Project, presented the meeting at the event. Dr. joined him Hessa Khalfan Al Gazal, Executive Director of SCFO, and a number of engineers and architects from SUPC and SDPW.

Dr. Hessa Al Ghazal and several UN representatives discussed in a further session entitled “Child-friendly, safe and sustainable public spaces” about safety standards in public spaces and the health benefits that are achieved through increased physical activity.

They emphasized the improvements in emotional wellbeing and cognitive development brought about by the increased use of public spaces and the participation of children in community life. The session also stressed the need to find solutions to ensure that children in crowded cities have safe, open playgrounds.

At WUF 2020, five young people represented Sharjah at the youth assembly, which served as a place to share, report and promote youth actions and youth culture for sustainable urbanization. It brought together children from 168 countries to share ideas and address key issues such as involving young people as leaders in sustainable development.

During a dialogue session entitled “Tradition and Modernity: A Creative Convergence for Sustainable Cities”, two students from the Al Amal School for the Deaf in the city of Sharjah presented their first-hand experiences with the virtual game “Minecraft” for humanitarian services. to plan public spaces in Sharjah as part of the “Child Friendly Urban Planning” project. As part of the project, a total of 48 children made their design contributions and suggestions for creating a child-friendly public space.

The dialogue session also examined cities’ ability to resolve traditional-modern conflicts and maximize their convergence for sustainable outcomes, addressing cultural heritage and traditional knowledge systems increasingly threatened by modernization, digitization, globalization and rapid urbanization ,

Regarding the participation of SUPC at the event, engineer Khalid Al Ali said: “The forum was a unique opportunity to introduce the world to SUPC’s initiatives to improve community engagement and promote child-friendly urban development practices, particularly since Sharjah The first Arab city was UNICEF in 2018 to award the title “Child-friendly city”.

“The ‘Child-friendly Urban Planning Project’ is based on a strategic plan that aims to stimulate the local community and involve it in shaping the future of the Sharjah urban landscape. It also offers a specific action plan so that children and young people can participate in building and the Develop the city, “he added.

Dr. Hessa Al Ghazal said: “Our participation in the forum reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, member of the Supreme Council and ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman, of the Supreme Council for family matters, to protect the right of children to play, learn and live in a safe environment, in which their basic services are guaranteed, their voices are heard and their needs are met and prioritized in public policies and decisions . “

“The ‘Child Friendly Urban Planning Project’ launched in collaboration with the SUPC will pave the way for us to achieve our shared goals and encourage children to share their creative ideas, suggestions and expectations for the cities they live in and live freely to share how to design the public spaces from their point of view, “she added.

Engineer Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, chairman of the SDPW, noted that development can only be achieved through the joint and innovative efforts of the government and members of society.

Al Suwaidi said: “We are committed to launching and implementing projects that keep pace with the latest technology and engineering standards, and involving community members in designing and identifying public facilities and incorporating their innovative ideas to meet their needs improve.”

On the final day of the World Urban Forum, SCFO and SUPC invited a delegation from UNICEF and UN Habitat to Sharjah, where they visited a number of destinations and public places in the Emirate, including Al Qasba, Heart of Sharjah, Sharjah Beach, Al Noor Island as well the Sharjah Lights Festival.

Staff reporter