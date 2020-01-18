Shares have risen 495% in the past ten years. This is why you are unlikely to do so

advertisement

There is always a reason to sell, especially if you regularly consume financial news. A catastrophe is looming on every corner, let’s say the most clicking headlines.

But reasons to buy? Well, these are a little more difficult to find.

Michael Batnick of Ritholtz Wealth Management has found that investors have climbed the “Wall of Worry” in the past decade.

“The difficult thing was not to find the list, but to decide what to leave out,” Batnick wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.

He added a list of other reasons he had left out of space, including CAPE, Occupy Wall Street, record indebtedness, and endless leverage, to name a few.

On the other hand, he took a look at the reasons for the purchase. Or at least tried. “We have seen a thousand versions of this chart, but we have not seen the opposite that records all of the positive developments over the years,” he said. “I tried and when I stared blankly at the screen, I quickly realized why it didn’t exist.”

He quoted Bill Gates as saying, “Headlines are, in a way, what misleads you because bad news is a headline and not a gradual improvement.”

Batnick came up with the following:

“There is no denying that the situation has improved dramatically since the end of the recession,” Batnick wrote. “But the reason I tried to fill out the table above is that gradual improvements go unnoticed.”

Gradual improvements that have propelled the stock market up 495% include advances in medicine, curating professional content, falling costs of financial products, fast WiFi everywhere, etc.

“You might think that keeping up with the market is as easy as buying an index fund and leaving it alone,” Batnick concluded in his post. “And it’s that simple, but it’s not that simple, because bad news hits an amplifier in the face, while good news only plays quietly in the background.”

The reasons for the purchase seemed to outweigh the reasons for the sale in the Wednesday trading session with the Dow

DJIA, + 0.17%

, S & P 500

SPX, + 0.39%

and Nasdaq Composite

COMP, + 0.34%

everything closes nicely higher.

