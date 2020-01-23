advertisement

Shared mobility start-up Bounce on Thursday said it raised $ 105 million (about £ 748 crore) in a new financing round led by Accel, a leading venture capital company, and B Capital Group, a global technology fund.

The new financing will encourage deeper integration of electric vehicles (EV), platform play and profitability, the company said in a statement.

The series D financing also saw participation from existing investors, Accel Partners India, Chiratae Ventures, Falcon Edge, Maverick Ventures, Omidyar Network India, Qualcomm Ventures and Sequoia Capital India, it added.

“Bounce’s most important vision is to democratize mobility and therefore have a significant socio-economic impact. This new financing will help us realize this vision, “said Bounce CEO and co-founder Vivekananda HR.

He further said: “It will also enable us to build a mobility platform that will help in bringing in various forms of mobility solutions that are hyper-adapted to the needs of cities and towns we are looking forward to in the coming months. want to expand. ”

Accel partner Anand Daniel commented on his investment in Bounce and said the brand identifies one of the key gaps in the mobility sector and has succeeded in providing a convenient and cost-effective solution with their technical capabilities.

“The innovations around the keyless mechanism of using a scooter in combination with other Internet of Things (IoT) adjustments make Bounce very unique. We are excited to continue working with the Bounce team, “added Daniel.

Bounce currently operates its dockless scooters in Bengaluru and Hyderabad with a fleet of 13,000 and 2,000 vehicles respectively. It is a docked scooter rental service that is available to commuters in more than 35 cities.

The company claims more than 1,200,000 journeys a day and has clocked more than 16 million journeys to date.

