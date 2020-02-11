About the publisher:

Commentary on cyclists and golf carts.

When I use my golf cart, I always give the cyclist a lot of space, but I will say that I have often seen cases where cyclists should not obey the rules and feel that they have right of way.

They don’t stop at designated stop signs, and especially when they’re in larger groups, they seem to think cars and golf carts should stop for them.

I just had an incident in Belle Meade where I hadn’t really watched the cyclist at the stop sign on the corner of Bourne Avenue never slow down, and then insulted me that I almost hit him and hit him in terrible language. We also saw a group of 15 to 20 bicycles driving through a gate and none of them stopped and golf carts had to wait. Cyclists are as guilty as golf carts because everyone is in a hurry.

Cyclists must be aware that they must comply with road traffic regulations.

Don Robinson

Village of Piedmont