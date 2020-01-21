advertisement

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – Maria Sharapova was certain that her Grand Slam would raise questions about her future in the last four games.

She couldn’t give an answer.

Could this be her last trip to the Australian Open, a tournament she won in 2008 as part of a career grand slam?

“I don’t know,” Sharapova said, shaking her head. “I don’t know … it’s hard for me to say what will happen in 12 months.”

Could she try taking part in low-level tournaments to achieve a WTA ranking that was number 1 years ago and only came in 145th at Melbourne Park – which is why she needed a wildcard invitation participate – and now fall outside the top 350 after a 6-3, 6-4 loss to Donna Vekic on Tuesday?

“I just don’t know,” said Sharapova. “I haven’t thought about my schedule yet.”

After a rainy day 1, which filled Tuesday’s schedule with 96 games, of which there were up to seven in some places, the sun had gone out and there was plenty of action on the premises at the first Grand Slam tournament of the decade. The three-time great semi-finalist Johanna Konta (2019) and the twenty-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime (2019) joined Sharapova on the way out.

The winners included the first Rafael Nadal, who tried to equate Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles with a 6: 2, 6: 3, 6: 0 victory against Hugo Dellien, the three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka. Two-time French runner-up Dominic Thiem, Fabio Fognini No. 12 and Karen Khachanov No. 16.

Among those who are supposed to play at night: Daniil Medvedev, runner-up of the US Open, against Frances Tiafoe, quarter-finals of the Australian Open 2019, and the fleeting Australian Nick Kyrgios.

It is the only time in Sharapova’s long career that the 32-year-old has lost in the first round in three major tournaments in a row.

In fact, there was only one other case where Sharapova lost opening games at Slams twice in a row: As early as 2003, when she was a teenager, she immediately exited the first two major appearances of her career.

Sharapova is no longer the player she used to be and has been hampered by right shoulder problems for more than a decade. One difficulty is simply this shoulder itself; Another reason is the lack of matchplay due to their health.

She played only 15 games last season and played 8-7 after a promising round four round in Melbourne a year ago, including a win over reigning champion Caroline Wozniacki, her last win against a top 20 Opponent, Sharapova went 5-6 for the rest of 2019.

“It is difficult to say that I am on the right track 45 minutes after the game,” she said on Tuesday. “But I mean, there is no other way than to believe in yourself, because if you do everything right and don’t believe in yourself, that’s probably a bad formula.”

Against 19th-placed Vekic, who had never had the second round at the Australian Open, Sharapova seemed to improve at the start of the second set and secure a 4-1 lead before stopping the last five games.

“She still hits it as hard as I can remember,” said Vekic.

Maybe. But Sharapova did not put the ball where she wanted, especially on her forehand, which alone resulted in 18 mistakes – more than Vekic’s casual mistakes of 17 in total.

“She has had amazing results in her career. You know, her work ethic is pretty amazing. I saw her training in the off-season and she works really hard,” said Vekic, who trained with Sharapova before the season started. “So I think their results will come.”

Nobody can know that, of course. This also includes Sharapova.

“As for the work I did, I did everything right. I did everything right. There is no guarantee that even if you do all of these things, you will guarantee victory in a first round.” Round or in the third round or in the final. That’s the name of this game, “she said.” That’s why it’s so special to be a champion once. “

