Shortly after revealing that her cancer had returned, Shannen Doherty faces a new problem in her case against her insurance company. According to TMZ, Doherty claims that State Farm smeared her by citing her previous tobacco use.

Based on new documents received from TMZ, the publication reported that Doherty believes State Farm has made false statements about her previous smoking habit and that she would like a judge to penalize the company. Doherty stated that State Farm incorrectly claimed to have smoked cigarettes by March 2019. As the actor claims, she quit smoking in 2015 when she was originally diagnosed with breast cancer.

These new claims result from her lawsuit against State Farm, in which the actress fights for the repair costs for her California house, which was damaged by the Woolsey fire in 2018. She claims that she was forced to pay for repairs that she believed should have been covered by her State Farm insurance company. She also claims that some of her additional claims to the company have been wrongly denied. In response, State Farm made a statement to ABC News on Doherty’s claims.

“We understand Ms. Doherty’s health issues and wish her a full recovery,” said State Farm in a statement. “We firmly believe that we have maintained our commitment to our customers and paid for what we do not owe them.”

In an interview with ABC News, Doherty said she announced her recent cancer diagnosis, fearing that the information would be released if the documents related to the case were released.

“It will come out in a few days or a week that I will have level 4,” she told ABC News in an interview that aired on Tuesday February 4th. “So my cancer came back and that’s why I’m here.”

“I don’t think I processed it,” Doherty said to Amy Robach, noting that she was battling stage IV cancer. “It is a bitter pill to swallow in many ways. I definitely have days when I say, ‘Why me?’ And then I go: “Why not me? Who else deserves this but me? “None of us.”

“I want people to hear from me,” she added. “I don’t want it to be twisted. I don’t want it to be a court document. I want it to be real and authentic and I want to control the narrative. I want people to know about me.”