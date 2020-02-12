days later Shannen Doherty The actress bravely revealed that her breast cancer had returned and reached stage IV. It gives fans an idea of ​​what their heartbreaking fight looks like. A sincere Instagram post, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star, talked about the pressure and fear that she has felt since the return of the formidable illness.

“I want to thank you all for your love, prayers and support,” said the 54-year-old beauty on Tuesday, February 11th, regarding her contribution. “It’s a strange time right now and I can’t find my feet completely under me. To say that I’m stressed is an understatement. To say that I’m having problems is mild.”

“But … I think I’ll find my booth,” continued the charming actress, writing her message next to a photo of her and her horses in the open field. “I will search deeply for the inner strength I need to face all of this. I pray I do everything with dignity and grace. I have so much to say. So much to share. I will. For now … please you know how much you are helping me to lift myself. “

Fans of the actress Little House on the Prairie, who was diagnosed with the fatal disease for the first time in 2015 and who was in remission after treatment until April 2017, flooded Shannen’s commentary with messages of hope and inspiration.

“We pray for you while we pray for our own family,” one user wrote while another repeated: “You rock, girl! You have that and we all have your back. We all love you and pray. “A third fan interfered and raved:” Your strength, your insight and your determination are so wonderfully admirable! We love you so much, Shannen! You are certainly not alone. “

Shannen broke the hearts of millions of fans when she shared the heartbreaking news following Good Morning America on February 4. The actress “Girls just want to have fun” admitted that she has been known since 2019.

“It will come out in a few days or weeks that I have tension IV, my cancer has come back and that’s why I’m here,” she admitted. “It is a bitter pill to swallow in many ways.”

“I don’t think I processed it,” added Shannen. “I definitely have days when I say,” Why me? “And then I go:” Well, why not me? Who else? Who else deserves this than me? “None of us do this. I would say that my first reaction is always the worry of how to tell my mother, my husband. “

Perfect picture / Shutterstock

The brunette beauty – with whom she was married Kurt Iswarienko since 2011 – she decided to bring the news of her cancer to the public because she knew the information would have been published in court records. Shannen is currently pending a lawsuit against State Farm.

“I would rather have people here from me,” she said. “I don’t want it to be twisted. I don’t want it to be a court document. I want it to be real and authentic. I want to control the narrative. I want people to know about me.”

We send you prayers, Shannen.