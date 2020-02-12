Shannen Doherty didn’t have it easy in her cancer fight.

The 48-year-old BH90210 actress spoke on Tuesday, February 11, in an emotional Instagram post about her condition and current attitudes.

“I want to thank you all for your love, prayers and support. It is a strange time right now and I can’t find my feet completely under me, ”she wrote next to a photo in which she is riding on a grass field.

As readers of RadarOnline.com know, Doherty was recently diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer – three years after the onset of remission.

“To say that I am stressed is an understatement. To say I’m fighting is mild. But … I think I will find my booth. I will dig deeply for the inner strength I need to face it all. I pray I do everything with dignity and grace. I have so much to say. So much to share. I will. For now … please know how much you are all helping to lift me, ”she continued on Instagram.

Doherty revealed the tragic news of her diagnosis during an appearance on Good Morning America on February 4.

“So my cancer came back and that’s why I’m here,” she said at the time. “I definitely have days when I say,” Why me? “And then I go:” Why not me? “Who else? Who else deserves this than me?” None of us do. “

The news came two years after one of her tumor tests came back “elevated” and she was forced to undergo surgery.

Speaking to GMA, Doherty stated that her life was put in perspective when she was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer after a former co-star and close friend Luke Perry died of a severe stroke at the age of 52.

“It is so strange that I am diagnosed and then someone who appears to be healthy,” she said. “It was really shocking.”

She still has to give fans an update on her treatment and recovery.