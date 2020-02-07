Advertisement

Before their second album was released on February 7, 1995, few knew who Shania Twain was. But The Woman in Me, Twain’s second record, has finally changed all of that.

Instead of experiencing the “second slump”, Twain presented The Woman in Me to the world as a real country superstar. The project produced eight singles; Of these eight, all but one reached the top 40 (and four became # 1 billboard hits).

Part of Twain’s success was related to the people she connected with: she worked with Robert John “Mutt” Lange, her then husband, and the producer of hit albums for Def Leppard, Bryan Adams, and more. The two wrote most of the songs and Lange also sings background vocals on several cuts, and together the couple created magic.

The Woman in Me has sold more than 20 million copies since 1995, making Twain the best-selling artist in the history of country music. Read on to see how The Boot rates all 12 songs on Twain’s groundbreaking album.

12

“Leaving is the only way out” “Leaving Is the Only Way Out” is a slowed down country waltz about a person who is slowly coming to terms with the end of a relationship. After the narrator realizes “We closed every door in anger / And we opened wounds that we cannot heal”, she knows that the relationship is doomed to failure. “Leavin,” she concludes, “is the only way out.”

11

“If it doesn’t take two” With a swinging mid-tempo beat, “If It Don’t Take Two” is a kiss-off for cheaters, undercut with a hint of confident swag. The narrator admits: “Tango takes two / and two lips to steal a kiss” – but she reminds her fraudulent partner (probably one of these lip pairs) that if he is not completely with her, she is not very satisfied everything with him. “If you don’t need two,” says Twain in the chorus, “If I’m not with you / no, it’s not worth going through.”

10

“Rain on our love” “Raining on Our Love” is a slow, piano-controlled ballad, the verses of which point to larger, more successful ballads that will appear in Twain’s future (like “From This Moment On”). The emotional core of this song is that the narrator realizes that she takes her relationship for granted and wonders, “I didn’t know you were so lonely. Is it my fault to make you like this?”

9

“You win my love” “You Win My Love”, the fifth single of “The Woman in Me”, is one of the few songs on the album that Twain neither wrote nor wrote. The song, a happy tune about the narrator, hoping that someone decides to follow her heart (“Just go faster and don’t be slow,” she tells him: “Go on, keep going until your engine burns out “). became Twain’s third No. 1 single.

8th

“Is there a life after love?” Twain’s subtle ballad “Is there life after love?” Is an outstanding title among the non-individual titles of “The Woman in Me”. Steel and piano conduct this song, which looks back on the ruins of an ended relationship and in which the narrator asks: “Is there a life after love?” It builds up slowly and reaches a climax when the narrator admits that she the mistakes she made regretted her relationship.

7

“The woman in me (needs the man in you)” The album’s theme song and third single “The Woman in Me” were an important moment for Twain: it became their first major contemporary crossover hit for adults. The success of the song on this card was understandable because the track has a strong country meets easy listening mood. It is a deliberately timed ballad in which a strong woman admits that sometimes she has to be taken care of too. Twain says, “I can’t always be the rock you see. When the nights get too long. And I just can’t go on.”

6

“Home is not where his heart is (even more)” The seventh single from this album, “Home Ain’t Where His Heart Is” (more), was the first “The Woman in Me” single that didn’t break the top 20 in Billboard country (it reached number 28). Despite the relative lack of commercial success, it’s still a powerful and moving ballad about a couple’s romance that falls apart in the course of daily drudgery. “We kissed all the way from Arkansas to Rome,” sings Twain. But then she continues sadly: “He doesn’t feel that way / Since our lives became years of bills, babies and chains.”

5

“God bless the child” The final track and The Woman in Me’s last single, “God Bless the Child”, are outstanding for more than one reason. At the beginning it is the easiest entry in Twain’s repertoire. With nothing but her voice, it’s somewhere between a poem and an a cappella song (though later versions included instrumentation and an accompanying choir). Lyrically simple and powerful at the same time, the song was written especially for motherless children, but Twain always comes back to this hopeful chorus: “Hallelujah / Hallelujah”.

4

“Whose bed were your boots down?” “Under whose bed were your boots?” Was a series of premieres for Twain: it was the first single on this album; it was her first real country radio hit (# 11); and it also became their first single to receive gold. It is a deeply rural song with a surprisingly optimistic melody, considering the thematic material of the song: “Whose bed were your boots?” Asks Twain a cheater. “And whose heart did you steal, I wonder?”

3

“Nobody needs to know” “No one has to know”, the sixth single from The Woman in Me, begins with an unforgettable, cheerful acoustic guitar song. It’s the happiest song on the album, while Twain and Lange sing in harmony all the way. The song is about the airy feeling of early (and possibly stupid) love, with the narrator asking, “Am I dreamy or stupid?” / I think I was hit by Cupid. “ “Nobody needs to know” found its way into the Twister soundtrack and became Twain’s third No. 1 hit in a row.

2

“(If you’re not there for love) I’m out of here!” If a song on The Woman in Me could be called a barn burner, it is this. The fourth single of the album is full of entertaining highlights, from the loud scream that opens the song to the hand clap breakdown before and after the chorus to the perfectly placed baritone backing vocals. Twain uses the song to set limits (“If you’re not here for love,” she says to a potential applicant, “I’m out of here”) and honestly? Setting healthy limits has never been so much fun. “(If you’re not there for love) I’m out of here!” Was Twain’s second # 1 hit.