She is one of the most successful singers of all time, however Shania Twain She almost stopped her career as a singer because of a fight against Lyme disease.

“It would have killed me never to be able to sing again,” the 54-year-old said to People recently, referring to her performance at the AHA Charity Fashion Show earlier this month. “I wouldn’t end my life if I couldn’t sing again, but I would have been very sad and mourned it forever.”

“But it’s a big love of mine and a passion,” continued the entertainer. “It brought me back on stage because I could. Now I appreciate it more than ever.” When she first found out about her illness, the Grammy winner decided to take a break and take care of hers Family focus, especially on their only son, Eja, 18.

“I love being a full time mother, but I started thinking,” What do I do if I have an empty nest? “I had a problem with my voice. I avoided doing anything about it,” she told the outlet. “When my son gained more independence, I had more time to focus on my voice and I have my whole Put energy into this. “

“When I realized that I could hardly sing anymore, I said:” I humble myself. I can’t get out of there and do that. I have to stop until I find out, ”the hit maker recalled. “I thought it was just fatigue or burnout. … But no – Lyme disease often affects the nerves. When I saw a glimmer of hope, I ran with it. “

Shania underwent open neck surgery, which could improve her vocal cords. In 2017 she made a comeback with her fifth album Now. The man! The singer I Feel Like a Woman recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of her second album.

“I can’t believe it’s been 25 years since I published The Woman In Me on February 7th via Instagram.” This is really the album that started it all for me. It was the first certified diamond album and 25 years later I still enjoy singing these songs every night. The album means a lot to me. It was a very personal journey and I am very grateful to this album. “

Shania is currently performing in Las Vegas for her stay. We just hope that she will sing for many years to come!