Shania Twain, Willie Nelson Funko Pop Figures coming soon

Country fans can now add a number of collection items to their wish lists: Pop culture production company Funko now makes vinyl figurines with country superstars Shania Twain and Willie Nelson.

The company unveiled the new items at the London Toy Fair, which was launched on January 21 in Olympia, London. During the event, Funko debuted their new music-oriented collection “Pop Rocks”, which includes statues from Twain and Nelson, as well as metal icons Slayer, rapper Lil Wayne, rock outfit ZZ Top and many other legendary artists.

The figure with the image of Twain sees the singer dressed in the iconic outfit that she wore in the video clip for her 1997 hit, “That Don’t Impress Me Much”, complete with a hood leopard print cape and matching tube top and pants.

The company has also unveiled its new toy line through its Instagram account. The “Pop Rocks” collection is not yet available to the public, but fans can already order their statues. In addition to the newly unveiled product line with music theme, Funko also sells figurines based on characters from iconic films such as Star Wars and Harry Potter.

Nelson has already proven his promise as the subject of a statue, regardless of the material. Recently the country legend was the inspiration behind a gigantic hay bale sculpture made by a Virginia farmer with an annual holiday tradition of decorating her property with large, extensive hay creations. Over the years she has built sculptures dedicated to characters from The Wizard of Oz, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, a cow, an elephant and more. The sculpture of the country star, called “Will-Hay Nelson”, was the farmer’s most popular creation so far.

