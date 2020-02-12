Two things make Shania Twain’s second marriage to husband Frederic Thiébaud work: “Faith and love,” says the country star.

“I am so grateful that I found the faith and courage to love again – because the last thing you want to do when you are down is love again,” Twain told People. “If you have a big loss, you lose faith; You will be very discouraged. I’m sure a lot of people say, “I’ll never love again.” I never want to fall in love again. “Songs were written about it. I’m really glad that has changed for me, and that’s exactly the relationship. “

Indeed, Twain knows what it’s like to experience a “big loss” in a relationship: after 14 years, Twain and her first husband and creative partner Robert John “Mutt” Lange split after Twain had learned that he was having an affair had with her best friend, Marie-Anne – who was married to Thiébaud at the time.

“It’s twisted,” says Twain of her relationship with Thiébaud. “But twisted so nicely.”

Twain and Thiébaud joined the betrayal. They got engaged in 2010 and married in 2011.

In 2020, Twain is back in Las Vegas for a new residence. Let’s go! The Vegas Residency started in December and will resume in March. Dates are currently planned until the end of 2020, but the length of stay should be two years.

Shania Twain has a sobering regret in her life

40 hottest country stars over 40