Shania Twain was one of the most powerful female celebrities on the runway on Wednesday, February 5, as part of the American Heart Association’s Red Dress Collection 2020 event in New York City.

The event started with pop singer Megan Trainer performing her song “Blink” while Twain ended the night with an epic, energetic performance of her biggest hits.

Twain’s uplifting appearance began with her first hit “Any Man of Mine” from her diamond-certified album “The Woman in Me”. The performance included an allusion to the country music of the 90s, supplemented with a line dance. From there, Twain switched to her lively single “Life’s About to Get Good” from the last album, Now.

Twain then got the set into high gear when she started a rousing rendition of her 1997 hit “That Don’t Impress Me Much”. The singer ended the night with the cross-genre “Man! I Feel Like A Woman”. Both songs were released on Twain’s diamond-awarded Come on Over album in 1997.

Earlier that night, Twain was the first to walk the runway in a red Tony Iniguez dress and strutted to Lizzo’s song “Juice”.

Twain is currently performing in Las Vegas as part of Let’s Go! Stay at the Planet Hollywood Zappos Theater. The successful residence was originally supposed to last from December 2019 to June 2020. However, Twain recently announced that it will add 14 more shows to its Las Vegas residence, which will run from August 2020 to December 2020.

Click the video above in the story to see Twain’s full potential at the 2020 Red Dress Collection event.

