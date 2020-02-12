Shania Twain I have just revealed the reason for her withdrawal from the limelight: Lyme disease.

The 54-year-old country singer spoke openly to PEOPLE about her return to music and the ailments she faced in her spare time.

“I thought it was just fatigue or burnout. But no – Lyme disease often affects your nerves, ”she said that the condition affected her vocal cords.

“I had a problem with my voice. I avoided doing anything about it, ”she admitted.

Twain jumped back onto the stage in 2017 after a "long sabbatical". That year she dropped Now, her first album in 15 years.

“When I saw a glimmer of hope, I ran with it. It would have killed me never to be able to sing again, ”she told the magazine.

Twain – who was married to Frédéric Thiébaud since 2011 – admitted that she enjoyed interrupting her career to be a full-time mother for the son Eja Lange, But when she saw that her little boy, 18, was grown up, she realized that she needed to get her groove back.

Twain talked about how it feels to have her voice back and said, “I’m a little bit pebbly, but I’m good with that. I can go back on stage and said,” I’m happy with my sound. “

The man! I feel like a woman! “The singer now has her“ Let’s Go! “- Residence opened at the Zappos Theater in Las Vegas. Their next show is scheduled for March 13th.