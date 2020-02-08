What a walk through the past. Shania Twain has had a very successful career, but she still remembers the album that really started her career.

The 54-year-old went on Instagram on Friday, February 7th, to celebrate a quarter of a century since the release of her second studio album. “I can’t believe it’s been 25 years since I released The Woman In Me. This is really the album that started it all for me, ”said the pop star in a cute video. “It was the first certified diamond album and 25 years later I still enjoy singing these songs every night. The album means a lot to me. It was a very personal journey and I am very grateful to this album. “

“I should be doing something to celebrate – yes,” added the famous singer, winking at her audience. Check out the video below!

People loved the clip when they looked in the comments to reply. “I was named after you for this album,” one person revealed. Another added: “Country Music Game Changer – Happy Anniversary!”

The Woman in Me was released in 1995 and received 12x platinum. It was Shania’s best-selling album at the time before her next album, Come on Over. Nowadays, the entertainer is at her residence in Las Vegas at Planet Hollywood, which started in December 2019, in masses every night. However, she once showed how scared she is before entering the stage.

“I suffer from stage fright. And the only way to do that is to be prepared, ”admitted the Grammy winner when he appeared on Live With Kelly and Ryan. “Everything I eat, everything I drink, I’m very methodical about the daily routine and then I’m fine … It’s like preparing for an exam. Every show is like an exam. I have to get out of there and do my best. ”

But everything will get better as soon as Shania starts performing. “I can hear people, I can hear fans behind the scenes and frankly, fear turns into excitement and adrenaline,” said the mother of one. “As soon as I’m out there I’m really fine.”

We hope that Shania will perform for another 25 years!