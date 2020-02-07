On February 7, 1995, Shania Twain released her second album, The Woman in Me. The Canadian musician wrote the album together with her then husband Robert John “Mutt” Lange. The latter also produced the full length.

Although the well-done songwriting points to Twain’s future pop success, the LP is right in the country area. However, The Woman In Me has a song for every mood, as it contains delicate ballads (“The woman in me (needs the man in you)”, “Raining on Our Love”), sentimental separation songs (the piano-driven waltz) “Leaving Is the Only Way Out “), scorching country rockers (” I’m Outta Here! “) and gaudy dance floor fillers (” Whose bed were your boots down? “)).

To say The Woman in Me became a blockbuster is a big understatement. The album released six Canadian # 1 singles and four in the US with “Any Man of Mine”, “I’m Outta Here!”. “You Win My Love,” and “Nobody needs to know” top the charts in both countries.

These hits came primarily from a very feminist perspective, which was in line with the strong musicians in the 90s. The protagonist of “(If you’re not there for love) I’m out of here!” makes it clear from the start that she is not in the mood to invest in someone who is wasting her time: “Let me make it clear / you, my love / if you are not there for love / I am out of here!”

“Any Man of Mine”, which became Twain’s first # 1 country hit in the United States, was also very well received. His texts spoke to a woman who, from a somewhat cheeky perspective, announced what she wanted from a partner (“Every man of mine will say that it fits just right / If last year’s dress is just a little too tight / And what? always do or say better be okay / if i have a bad day “) and a serious one (” each of me should be proud of me “).

In an interview with Macleans Magazine in 2015, Twain noted that “Any Man of Mine” was rated too strong by the radio from a female perspective. Not so much from the public – they were with me. “

Incredibly, Twain reached these milestones without a tour. “I didn’t tour The Woman in Me, and that was partly because I really felt like I needed more powerful music to get out and do a really powerful show, and one that I didn’t do cover versions of Until then, I’ve spent my entire career doing covers to make a living, “she said to Billboard in 2017.” It was important to me to focus on song writing and not to be on tour at the same time. “

In terms of sales, The Woman in Me was also a huge success. In the United States, on November 17, 1997 it was certified by the RIAA as diamond for 10 million albums shipped, and it is 12 times platinum in total. It was the first of three Twain albums to reach the prestigious diamond level: Come On Over was honored in 1999, Up! reached the milestone in 2003.

“We were very surprised at how tall The Woman in Me grew,” Twain told Billboard. “So that was something that exceeded my expectations. I felt really happy and wasn’t sure if it was even possible to get another diamond album from the back of this album.”

