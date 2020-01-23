advertisement

The recently released list of presenters for the 2020 Grammy Awards includes a who’s who of country artists. International superstars Shania Twain and Keith Urban head a list that also includes the generations duo Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker.

The four representatives of country music are no strangers to the Grammy Awards stage: Urban’s Grammy’s debut came as the 2004 presenter of Best Female Country Vocal Performance, won that year by June Carter Cash for “Keep on the Sunny Side”. Since then he has won four Grammy Awards himself.

Twain’s five Grammy Awards wins and 18 nominations date from 1995, while Carlile won three Grammy wins in 2019 and competes for three more in 2020. As for Tucker, this year she competes for her first Grammy trophies after 14 nominations dating from 1972.

Additional presenters for the 2020 Grammy Awards are nominated comedians Jim Gaffigan and Trevor Noah; previous winners Common, Cynthia Erivo, Dua Lipa, Billy Porter and Smokey Robinson; legendary couple Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne; and former nominees Ava DuVernay and employee of Florida Georgia Line Bebe Rexha.

Country’s limited piece of the 2020 Grammy Awards performer spotlight goes to high-caliber artists. In addition to a performance by Carlile and Tucker, viewers see Blake Shelton, singing the duet “Nobody But You” with Gwen Stefani, and Billy Ray Cyrus, who will participate in a celebration of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” “that also includes Mason Ramsey, Diplo and K-pop sensation will contain BTS.

Also at the Grammy Awards 2020, Bonnie Raitt will honor John Prine during the broadcast, while I will perform with Yola and Yola during the Premiere Ceremony. The Emerana Act of the Year the War and Treaty of the Americana Music Association 2019 is now part of a performance of ‘I Sing the Body Electric’ by Fame with Camila Cabello, Gary Clark Jr., John Legend and more.

The 2020 Grammy Awards will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, on January 26. The broadcast ceremony starts at 20:00 ET on CBS; the premiere ceremony prior to the broadcast can be streamed online earlier in the evening.

