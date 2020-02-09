Shania Twain has always been a frontier worker, both in her genre-critical music career and in her fashion sense.

The singer recently spoke to Billboard about her unique style before the appearance of her American Heart Association at New York Fashion Week and said: “I am a record artist, I am not a model, so for me I am. When I play with fashion I play Dress-up. “

Regarding the nature of other artists, the singer showed that she admires Lizzo the most and said, “The coolest and hottest fashion sense I can see right now is Lizzo.”

Twain commented on the style selection of the pop sensation: “She passed me at the Grammys and I thought: ‘This is great!’ She just rocks nice clothes. She was wearing a black, velvety sparkling thing and the other was white and more like a ribbed, sparkling thing. Everything she was wearing was beautiful. “

Twain even praises some of Lizzo’s better known, stranger style choices, like the famous (tiny) wallet she brought with her to the American Music Awards – a bag that is so small it can barely hold a breath. “It’s fun, it’s beautiful. It does everything I would do,” said Twain. “I think it’s beautiful and it looks comfortable. Whatever you wear well, it works and it does.”

When it comes to another famous pop star, Halsey, who quotes Twain’s famous leopard print outfit from “That Don’t Impress Me Much” in her music video “You Should Be Sad” – Twain agrees it’s cool when newer artists refer back to their famous looks.

“When I look back and think about how insecure I was about my body when I was young, I was more careful and careful and less relieved about it,” she explains. “I watch the Halsey video and see,” Wow, I don’t know why I was so worried about it. “

She adds: “I think women feel more liberated and less confident than before. I see progress there. So it’s really fun to see how my wardrobe influences are transferred to more freedom.”

Twain continues to showcase their cross-border fashion at their Let’s Go! Las Vegas residence, which was recently extended to December 2020. Tickets for the residence can be found on the Twain official website.

