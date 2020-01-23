advertisement

ShangriLlama Castle is located in the countryside near Royse City, about 40 minutes northeast of Dallas.

Located in a replica of Waterford Castle in Ireland, the estate offers lots of land for llamas to frolic.

ShangriLlama: This Irish castle in the center of Texas is home to many sweet lamas

Some people just love lamas. They just can’t get enough of the big, hairy critters. Unfortunately, there are not many places in Texas where you can meet South American camels up close and in person.

Well, lama-ficionados, get ready to be taken to a lama wonderland.

ShangriLlama Castle is located in the countryside near Royse City, about 40 minutes northeast of Dallas. Located in a replica of Waterford Castle in Ireland, the estate offers lots of land for llamas to frolic.

Visitors have ample opportunity to connect with them. You can spend about half an hour learning some “lama lessons” with some selfie options. Or you can spend a few hours walking your version of a unicorn and get to know everything about it.

“They can walk our enchanted forest path around the castle,” says Lama Mama, the owner and operator of this oasis. “They will walk with a pack of lamas.”

Because they live in a castle, these are no ordinary lamas. The royal family includes King Dalai LLama, Prince Barack O’Llama and Duke Como T. Llama.

They will be happy to join you for lama theme parties (including lama cake) and even weddings, where a lama can walk the bride down the aisle.

Although it should all be fun, it is also educational. Mama Llama says she wants people to know that they are delicate animals, not to be confused with their cousins, the alpacas.

“Lamas don’t spit at people,” said Mama Lama. “It’s the alpacas that spit and ask questions later.”

She adds that lamas sometimes disrupt their fur together. But she and her staff get in before the lamadrama gets out of hand.

So if you dreamed of prancing through a meadow with a lama by your side, plan a trip to visit ShangiLlama. If you don’t, you can use it forever.

