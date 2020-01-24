Shanghai Disneyland temporarily closed due to fears of the corona virus in China

advertisement

SHANGHAI – Disney will temporarily shut down its Shanghai theme park as the Chinese authorities work to curb the spread of coronavirus, the country’s worst health crisis in years.

A statement released on the resort’s website on Friday said the closure would begin on Saturday in Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park. None of the company’s other properties around the world are affected.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and remain in close contact with the local government. The date of reopening will be announced after confirmation,” the company said.

According to Disney, guests can expect to receive refund information “as soon as possible through the resort’s official platforms.”

So far there have been 830 confirmed cases of the virus and 26 deaths. Wuhan and 12 other Chinese cities are curfew and isolate a total population of more than 36 million people.

Disney is far from the only company to feel the effects of the outbreak.

McDonald’s said it has closed all of its restaurants in five cities in Hubei Province – Wuhan, Ezhou, Huanggang, Qianjiang and Xiantao – until further notice. The company operates in other cities in Hubei where public transportation is available.

The fast food giant also measures the temperature of all employees when they come to work, and sends everyone home with a fever or cold symptoms. Delivery drivers must wear masks. McDonald’s also frequently disinfects surfaces with high contact in its Chinese branches, including tables, door handles for chairs and self-ordering kiosks.

Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler have restricted travel to Wuhan and other parts of China affected by the virus. However, most auto factories remain closed for the Chinese New Year and are not yet affected. Ford said in a statement that it has a special team that monitors the situation.

Fiat Chrysler has banned business travel in areas blocked by the Chinese government due to the virus, while GM has restricted travel to all of China unless it is “mission-critical and pre-approved,” the company said.

Home Care Instead, Senior Care, based in Omaha, Nebraska, has dispatched nursing staff to care for older customers, and has suspended the care of its six or seven customers in Wuhan after the families are made to take care of them. The company has 70 customers in the southern city of Shenzhen, where the virus has not yet occurred. But worried customers there already tell caregivers to avoid public transportation.

Travel restrictions and fear of flying in the region could weigh on demand for oil, gasoline and jet fuel. According to an analysis by S & P Global Platts, the suspension of local public transport and quarantine on Thursday could lead to a short-term drop in oil demand in the province of Hubei by 50,000 to 70,000 barrels per day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

