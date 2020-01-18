Shane Walsh fires Galway to the glory of the Connacht League

advertisement

Galway

1-14

–

0-11

Roscommon

Shane Walsh fired Galway to the glory of the FBD Connacht League and hit 1-8 to see the defending champions Roscommon in Dr. Hyde Park.

The deserved six-point triumph of the Tribesmen handed Padraig Joyce his first silverware as a senior football manager and gave a timely boost to the start of next weekend’s Allianz Division One Football League campaign.

The damage was inflicted on either side of the rest when Galway struck 1-7 without answer to swing the pendulum very much in their favor.

Niall Kilroy opened the score for Roscommon after the hosts walked in the first eight minutes.

The excellent Walsh brought Galway back on an equal footing before Andrew Glennon cut the posts from 40 meters after he was set up by Enda Smith, who later got a black card in half.

Ciarán Lennon pushed Roscommon further ahead after Galway was expropriated on their own kickout.

Michael Boyle brought the margin back to a single point, but Roscommon will feel like they should have taken the opening goal when Richard Hughes’ effort, after an excellent move, had just shaved the top of the crossbar.

Photo: INPHO / Evan Logan

When Donie Smith stretched the margin to three points with a free from a sharp angle, Roscommon was in a decent position. But Anthony Cunningham’s side lost the way when Walsh, Adrian Varley and Robert Finnerty started to win their battle with the Roscommon full-back line.

Two scores from Finnerty were followed by Walsh who penalized the Roscommon indiscipline with a miller’s hat trick to let Galway 0-7 to 0-5 ahead of the break.

Barely 30 seconds in the second half, Walsh won a penalty, which he converted, to put his side firmly on the driver’s seat.

When the captain offered a few more free points to give his side a 1-9 to 0-5 lead, the game was well turned upside down, although Galway had lost Cillian McDaid due to a black card.

The 43th minute free of Ciarán Lennon, who ended the 20-minute drought on his side, led to a mini-revival when the Clann na nGael player, with two more points, and Cathal Cregg narrowed the deficit even further.

But, led by Walsh, Galway kept ticking the scoreboard, despite losing Eamon Brannigan to a red card after the wing-back missed a simple goal opportunity.

Full-back Seán Mulkerrins and substitute Paul Conroy also participated in the scoring activity to confirm Galway as champion, because Roscommon could not come up with the goal that could have saved them.

2020 @ shane147walsh got his captaincy @Galway_GAA for 2020 today the perfect start in Dr. Hyde Park, while leading his team to the @fbd_ie League with a man-of-the-match display in their 1-14 to 0-11 win via @RoscommonGAA #ConnachtGAA pic.twitter.com/uFqSvgDyeA

– Connacht GAA (@ConnachtGAA) January 18, 2020

Scorers for Galway: S. Walsh 1-8 (1-0 pen, 0-6f, 0-1 mark), R Finnerty, P. Conroy 0-2 each, S. Mulkerrin, M. Boyle 0-1 each

Scorers for Roscommon: C. Lennon 0-5 (0-3f), D. Smith 0-2 (1f), R. Hughes, N. Kilroy, A. Glennon, C. Cregg 0-1 each.

GALWAY: R. Ó Beoláin; C. Murray, S. Mulkerrin, J. Duane; E. Brannigan, J Daly, C. McDaid; T. Flynn, C. Darcy; S. Kelly, F. Ó Laoi, M. Boyle; R. Finnerty, S. Walsh, A. Varley.

Subs: C. Campbell for Murray (5), P. Conroy for Kelly (25), G. O’Donnell for Boyle (50), D. Comer for Finnerty (53), D. Connelly for Ó Laoi (61).

ROSCOMMON: P. O’Malley; D. Neary; M. Richardson, D. Murray; R. Daly, N. Daly, R. Hughes; L. Mollahan, S. Killoran; N. Kilroy, E. Smith, F. Cregg; A. Glennon, C. Lennon, D. Smith.

Subs: C. Cregg for Mollaghan (37), H Darcy for F. Cregg (43), G Patterson for Neary (43), C McKeon for Glennon (50), D Ruane for Killoran (66).

Referee: Jerome Henry (Mayo).

