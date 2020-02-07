Shamima Begum has lost the first phase of an appeal against the decision to revoke her British citizenship.

The 20-year-old is one of three London schoolgirls who left the UK in 2015 to join the so-called Islamic State (IS) in Syria.

After living under IS rule for more than three years, she was found pregnant in a Syrian refugee camp in February last year.

Former Home Secretary Sajid Javid deprived her of British citizenship later this month. A decision that Ms. Begum’s lawyers thought was illegal made her stateless.

Ms. Begum brought an action against the Home Office of the High Court and the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC), a judge that takes decisions to remove British citizenship for reasons of national security.

The tribunal ruled that the decision to withdraw Ms. Begum’s British citizenship did not make her stateless.

In her verdict, she claimed that when Ms. Begum’s British citizenship was withdrawn, she was “a Bangladeshi citizen by descent” and was therefore not stateless.

Ms. Begum’s lawyer, Tom Hickman QC, argued that the decision had the effect – and was intended – to prevent Ms. Begum from returning to the UK and leaving her “abandoned” in a detention center.

Ms. Begum’s lawyers had alleged that the “miserable and miserable” conditions in al-Roj – and in the al-Hawl camp from which Ms. Begum was transferred in February for her own safety – had violated her human rights.

Her lawyer, Daniel Furner von Birnberg Peirce, said his client would “immediately appeal against the decision”, “exceptionally out of urgency”.

He said the decision would be “difficult to explain,” adding, “The logic of the decision will appear confusing because it accepts the key factual assessments of extreme danger and extreme injustice, but still refuses to appeal.”

Mr Furner said: “The stark reality of her situation was brought to justice last year as an extremely pressing matter – how could she reasonably and fairly contest the decision to deprive her of her nationality, a young woman in grave danger who had her by then lost three children? “

He added that “now, in February 2020, the dangers for Ms. Begum have increased – her chances of survival are even more precarious than before”.

The three students from the Bethnal Green Academy boarded a flight from Gatwick Airport to Istanbul, Turkey on February 17, 2015 before heading to Raqqa, Syria.

Ms. Begum claims that she married Dutch convert Yago Riedijk 10 days after arriving in the IS area, and that all of her school friends also married foreign IS fighters.

She told The Times last February that she left Raqqa with her husband in January 2017, but her children, a one-year-old girl and a three-month-old boy, have both died since then.

Her third child died shortly after his birth.

She claimed that she “hated ISIS” and wanted to return to the UK to get help with her mental health.

Her father, Ahmed Ali, previously said that his daughter should be brought to justice in the UK, although it previously looked like she was supporting the removal of her citizenship.

