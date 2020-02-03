Advertisement

DUBAI: The Royal Albert Hall in London hosted the 73rd edition of the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) on Saturday evening, bringing together some of the world’s biggest names on the screen as a film year was celebrated. With the audience watching who would take home the biggest price of the night, we couldn’t help but keep our eyes firmly on the red carpet when stars arrived in their glittering best clothes.

Among the numerous international labels that were decorated with stars on the red carpet were some outstanding designs from the region. British hit maker Pixie Lott, who came to the ceremony with her fiancé Oliver Cheshire, wore an elegant white dress from the spring 2019 collection of Beirut-based label Sandra Mansour. The sleeveless satin dress had a high neck and tiered ruffles that fell just above her ankles. She lifted up the midi dress with a pair of barely visible sandals and a stunning clutch.

Lott highlighted the midi dress with a pair of gem-studded sandals and a matching bag. Getty

Swedish-Somali presenter Maya Jama, who quickly put on a canary-colored, jeweled dress by Lebanese design duo Azzi and Osta to attend Vogue x Tiffany Fashion & Film After-Party, also declined western labels for regional designs BAFTAs. The sheer strapless number was adorned with long, wavy sleeves and a touch of hand-embroidered purple, blue, and white sequins.

The look that stopped the traffic came when the 25-year-old had closed the red carpet with the world’s first augmented reality dress. Richard Malone’s creation, which took 250 hours to complete, was made from ethical materials, including recycled, marine regenerative waste, recycled wool, and cotton wool from factory waste.

Somali-Swedish presenter Maya Jama slipped into a creation by Azzi and Osta for the after party. Getty

This year’s ceremony should be the most sustainable event in this award season. The BAFTAs recognized the frivolity of red carpets and gave guests instructions on how to minimize their CO2 emissions before entering the Royal Albert Hall. The organizers also offered a vegetarian menu and style notes that featured various sustainable fashion houses, as well as tips and tricks for protecting the environment.

The Center for Sustainable Fashion at the London College of Fashion created a sustainable overview with a list of pre-approved brands, resellers and rental options that were given to each participant. Guests were encouraged to wear existing parts and environmentally friendly brands again.

