Shaka Smart takes a huge step back in loss loss to WVU

Basketball in Texas has perhaps so far achieved their worst loss of the 2019-20 regular season with a loss of 97-59 versus No. 12 West Virginia on January 20.

Two really bad losses are in the heads of the Texas basketball program and their fans after an embarrassing loss of 38 points due to the number 12 ranked mountain climbers in West Virginia on January 20. That loss to head coach Bob Huggins and West Virginia moved Texas to a record of 12-6 (2-4 Big 12) in the season so far. Not long ago, Texas wanted to strengthen its status as a true NCAA Tournament candidate for a single-digit seed.

Head coach Shaka Smart and the Texas Longhorns basketball program see the patience of their fans diminish with each passing loss. Smart missed the NCAA tournament all too often during his about five years on the forty acres. Missing the Big Dance one more time could be the end of his run as head coach of Longhorns basketball.

What made this loss so bad for West Virginia was the nature in which it happened. The Longhorns started confrontation at WVU Coliseum this Monday afternoon in an attempt to bounce back after bumping into the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half following a January 66-57 loss at the Frank Erwin Center.

Texas was in charge of much of the matchup against Kansas, but could not hold on to the starguard Guard Dotson and Marcus Garrett, who caught fire late.

Losing Kansas like Texas did is not the worst way to compete against a top 10 team led by legendary head coach Bill Self. But the way the Longhorns would react against the mountaineers just two days later made this so much worse.

The stifling defense that the Smart teams are so famous for, faded completely against the climbers yesterday afternoon. Giving up 97 points in the Big 12 game this year is completely unforgivable against any of the talented teams.

Texas literally couldn’t stop any of the scorers that West Virginia had in their starting five or that came off the bench. West Virginia managed to score 97 points, while their point leaders had only 13 on the day, with freshman Oscar Tshiebwe and freshman Derek Culver who tied each other.

If not for the game-high 18 points from junior wing Jase Febres and 15 points from junior guard Matt Coleman, the Longhorns would have collected a measly 26 points on the day. No other player in the starting five for the Longhorns scored more than four points against the mountain climbers.

The biggest flaw in the way the Longhorns played in this game was the level at which they were huge. Recalling the last time the opposition more than doubled the number of boards Texas brought in in a single game, it goes way back. West Virginia was the battle on the glass for Texas 53-25. There were seven players who all had at least four boards for the Mountaineers.

Getting out of the sky like this is nothing more than a bad excuse for coming out with little effort. West Virginia is a very solid team on the glass, but the Longhorns have a lot of length and athletics in their rotation.

The way the Smart team showed in this game was pretty pathetic and a strong response is needed. The next for the Longhorns is the Big 12 / SEC Challenge, in which they compete against the LSU Tigers on January 25.

