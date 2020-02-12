The youngest member of the Indian cricket team, Shafali Verma, fulfilled her childhood dream when she met her idol Sachin Tendulkar in Australia.

The 16-year-old clicked on a picture with Tendulkar and uploaded it to her Twitter and Instagram accounts with a heartwarming post.

“The reason I started this game was Sachin, sir. My whole family not only idolized him, but literally worshiped him. Today is a special day for me where I got to know my childhood hero. For me, a dream came true, ”wrote Shafali.

The reason I chose this game was Sachin Sir. My whole family not only idolized him, but literally worshiped him. Today is a special day for me where I got to know my childhood hero. For me, a dream came true. @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/J36oiWxVRD

– Shafali Verma (@TheShafaliVerma) February 10, 2020

Last November, Shafali had broken Tendulkar’s long-standing record when she was the youngest Indian to hit half a century in international cricket – a warlike 49-ball-73 against the West Indies.

Shafali will be at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 when Team India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, starts his application for the first world title.

