advertisement

James FitzGerald

Shackleton and his stowaway are a story of glorious failure

advertisement

Shackleton and his Stowaway, Park Theater

3

Photo: Elena Molina

Whether it’s the Odyssey or the Lord of the Rings, an epic adventure story isn’t about the goal, man, it’s about the journey.

This is a good thing in Shackleton & His Stowaway, too, since the real Antarctic quest that the play represents – Ernest Shackleton’s attempt from 1914-17 – was a fabulous failure. But Andy Dickinson’s well-produced two-hand wagon imagines that this unfortunate trip was a connecting experience, at least for the tall traveler and a young fellow traveler who found his way onto the endurance ship.

“I. AM. SHACKLETON,” Richard Ede booms repeatedly in an entertaining interpretation of the researcher’s insane ego. He bullyed the 18-year-old Welshman (Elliott Ross) as soon as this “idiotic” hideaway was discovered (in a scene that lacks a bit of a dramatic ceremony, to be honest). But when the expedition is in the ice, their unlikely friendship grows.

The imaginary struggle for survival is more convincing than this strange connection. In a confined space and with little more than ropes and leftover wood, the two create a heroic battle over wide glaciers. The second half is filled with poetic monologues from Ede who report “pure white savagery” and other “atrocities” of hostile nature. The piece is occasionally frozen in tonal monotony and may have been raised with more focus on Shackleton’s noble motives to save his crew. But there is laughter in the wild and Ross is genuinely amazed at life in Newport.

Shackleton & his stowaway, Park Theater, Clifton Terrace, N4 3JP, £ 18. Until February 1st

advertisement