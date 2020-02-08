If the last week was flat, it was full.

Jonathan Sexton had discovered the shortage of electricity at Aviva Stadium long before the Irish Six Nations campaign against the Scots began seven days ago. He would not wait for Storm Ciara to howl the place for the second time.

Less than a minute was played when Ireland embarked on its first Welsh 22 adventure. This ended up with Jacob Stockdale stepping forward and forcing Dan Biggar over the line of dead balls for an Irish 5m scrum. Continue to play.

The roar that Sexton shouted at the crowd when Biggar was flooded was a statement in itself. Ireland was weak in too many collisions in the first week. They only managed one try and fought to get their hustle and lineout buzzing. They gave next to nothing to the crowd.

This time there was stuttering again. Andy Farrell talked about a performance that was “chunky” at times, but four tries and the bonus point associated with it weren’t the only rewards for this encouraging afternoon in D4.

This is a shot in the arm for team and fans alike. The slow but steady loss of self-confidence caused by such a bad year 2019 has not been addressed despite the win over Gregor Townsend’s 19-12 men, but this could remove so much doubt and self-reflection.

It was the best thing Ireland has shown in a long time.

“Yes, it wouldn’t be difficult after last year,” said Sexton with a hint of black humor. “It was brilliant. It had a little bit of everything. There were some things that we didn’t show against Scotland. If we get our hands on something, something can happen. They showed that. They stuck to the tactics.

“When we were on the edge of the abyss, the temptation was to run, but they sometimes gave us a brilliant position on the field. Some of our shapes that we worked on were great. And we won! That is the most important thing for us. We’re building momentum now, but our biggest challenge is obviously a few weeks away. “

England, as Sexton reminded everyone, gave Ireland a good beating in the last two games, but this win against the reigning Grand Slam champion and the World Cup semi-finalists is priceless.

Leave the talk of tactics and strategy a little behind and look at some of the accomplishments of an Irish team in the park that, if lost, would have heard all kinds of jokes about failing to inject more new blood into the system afterwards Japan.

Ireland’s Jacob Stockdale with CJ Stander and his daughter Everli after the game. (© INPHO / Bryan Keane)

CJ Stander won the match for the second time in a row, Conor Murray was excellent in half despite focusing on him in the past few weeks, Sexton himself was excellent and Andrew Conway was a little outstanding on the wing.

These are just a few of the outstanding properties. Wales would be disappointed in themselves, they said later, but it was interesting to hear that Captain Alun Wyn Jones said that this was not an Irish team other than the one he faced under Schmidt.

This was certainly comparable to Ireland around 2018 when a Grand Slam was claimed and the All Blacks in Dublin and Sexton were beaten to clarify a narrative that he considers unfair to his old boss in recent weeks.

“We’re trying to look ahead, to be honest,” he said when asked if this could be a return to the good old days. “We’re trying to draw a line between last year and 2018, and we’re trying to develop something new and do things a little differently.”

“With that said, some of the news that came out of our camp wasn’t received as it should be. We took a lot of what Joe did in the past few years and we built on it and some To say that we just threw everything away is wrong.

“So we have a good balance. In some areas, we have really improved and changed the way we do things that you have to do. You have to evolve and adapt, but some of the messages that came out were really not entirely correct. “

His new boss could certainly point out a lot of things that were done better than against the Scots. Farrell has challenged his side to be physical and aggressive. He saw it in tatters last week, but this was an 80-minute effort in that regard.

That was gratifying.

Irish head coach Andy Farrell at the post-game press conference. (© INPHO / Bryan Keane)

That was Sexton’s contribution. Not everyone was convinced that the Leinster veteran was suitable for the vacant role of captain, but he has revived the trust that the Englishman has shown with his efforts on the course and his leadership.

It was Sexton who led the player’s session on Friday night that, apparently, though not setting the tone for this performance, played a significant role in preparing the team for a performance that they knew they were still at was.

“He’s in control, isn’t he?” Said Farrell. “This is what he has done all his life and what he can do best. With the additional responsibilities of the captain, I think he actually contributed to his game … This is his meeting so he can do what he thinks right …

“I mean, he’ll tell you whether he’s successful or not, but after seeing his last two appearances that he hasn’t played with in eight weeks last week (before), he was really sensational.”