The crash occurred on SH West between Pikowai Rd and Mimiha Rd.

Four people were injured in a crash on State Highway 2 West in Matata.

The crash between two vehicles was reported around 3:30 p.m.

One person is seriously injured, two are seriously injured and one is in moderate condition, said St. John’s spokesman Ngaire Jones.

Three ambulances and two helicopters are on site.

The road is blocked and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The serious crash unit was notified.

SH2 PIKOWAI – SERIOUS CRASH – 16:05

Due to a heavy fall, SH2 between Pikowai and Matata is closed. Follow the local emergency services instructions. More will follow, if known. Avoid the area or be prepared for delays. Updates here: https://t.co/lHBNX4NBBF. ^ MF pic.twitter.com/UC383zkse3

– NZTA Waikato / BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) February 11, 2020