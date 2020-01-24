Several students arrested after a fight break out on the high school campus

advertisement

SAN DIEGO – A high school in Fallbrook was banned on Friday after a battle broke out on campus that led to multiple student arrests, authorities said.

Two groups of more than 20 students began fighting near the Fallbrook High School cafeteria at around 10:25 a.m., the San Diego County Sheriff Department said.

The sheriff’s deputies came to end the fight and the school was closed until 12:30 p.m. as a precaution.

According to Sgt. William Munsch, several students have been arrested and are now charged with the battery, which affects a school official and is suspended. The arrested students were sent to a juvenile detention center.

Munsch said the sheriff’s deputies would stay on campus after school as an additional security measure.

The cause of the fight has been investigated. Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact the Fallbrook substation at 760-451-3100 or at 888-580-8477.

