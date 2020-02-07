Posted: Feb 7, 2020 / 5:13 PM CST

/ Updated: February 7, 2020 / 5:14 p.m. CST

WACO, Texas – A house on Ethel Avenue was shot at twice in two days and attacked for almost a week.

“” I slept last Saturday and heard a sound. So I woke up and someone threw a stone into the front window of my house, ”says Janet Harris, the house owner.

Neighbors are concerned about their safety.

“It’s terrifying. It’s scary to live in an area where someone shoots around,” says a woman who lives near Harris.

“I’m scared and nervous about going to bed tonight. I don’t know if they’ll come back to shoot us or whatever. But I hope whoever it is, they just catch him. It’s crazy “Says Harris.

Two other Waco shootings, one in Mountainview on Wednesday and one near the 28th and colonial Thursday night, made everyone nervous.

Investigators are investigating the possibility that these shootings are related.

“So we’re definitely looking at everyone’s connection. I just couldn’t tell if they were actually connected or not,” said Officer Garen Bynum of the Waco Police Department.

The Waco police department wants people to know that they shouldn’t have been concerned about the shootings yet.

“At this point, we still think that it is a single incident. We still think that the general public is safe. I don’t want to say that we are not. As I said before, we think that it is a very isolated incident, ”says Bynum.

“We have lived in this neighborhood for 17 years and it is very quiet. This has never happened before. It is the first time that this has happened here,” says Harris.