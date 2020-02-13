Chawla, who had previously fled in the event of game manipulation, was associated with several international cricket players.



Several Indian cricket stars of yesteryear could get into trouble when the Delhi police extradited Sanjeev Chawla from London on Thursday, the alleged game manipulation pioneer in which former South African captain Hansie Cronje was involved.

Chawla, a British citizen under the Delhi police charge who previously fled in the event of match-fixing, has been linked to several international cricketers, including Indian players, according to sources in the Delhi Police Department.

From the dossier prepared by Crime Branch on Sanjeev Chawla, it appears that several Indian cricketers visited his bungalow 4, Monk Ville Avenue, London, and their phone numbers were on Chawla’s phone list in Call Data Records (CDRs), which the police provided for the Period from January to January were restored in March 2000.

During this period (February to March 2000), a conspiracy to manipulate the game was uncovered during the India-South Africa series. “Since Chawla had slipped to London, he could not be interrogated, and then the CDRs that linked Indian cricket players to the global bookmaker were not followed up,” a former police commissioner in Delhi told IANS.

Crime Branch has also collected documents from Scotland Yard, whose investigators arrested Chawla in 2001 in another betting scandal involving English players. On the basis of a statement by former English all-rounder Chris Lewis, who claimed that Chawla had offered bribes to former English captain Alec Stewart to perform below average in games, the Scotland Yard interviewed Chawla and a prominent Indian sports sponsor.

During the investigation it was found that several players from India, Pakistan, West Indies and South Africa were in contact with Chawla and many visited the bookmaker restaurant East is East on Commercial Road London EI 2NB 230.

According to the Delhi police indictment, the phone number of Krishna Kumar (from the T series music group), one of Sanjeev Chawla’s employees, was directly connected to a phone number of Saheen Haithley, a suspected member of the underworld, who Operated from Dubai in early 2000.

“I am excited to see the outcome of the survey by Chawla, the game manipulation thought leader who paid several high-paid cricketers to change the results of major international games. His survey will uncover further past scandals,” said Ajay Raj Sharma. Former IPS officer who headed the Delhi police when a game manipulation case shook the cricket fraternity around the world.