Several Dodgers go public, upset about Astros' fraud

HOUSTON, Texas – The Los Angeles Dodgers would rather win a World Series trophy on their own than accept any scraps from the Houston Astros or Boston Red Sox, the teams that defeated them in 2017 and 18.

Although several Dodgers were keen to focus on the coming season, they first publicly expressed anger about the sign-stealing system used during the 2017 season when Houston defeated them in seven World Series games.

“They cheated and got away with it,” said supplier Kiké Hernández on Saturday during the team’s annual FanFest in front of Dodger Stadium. “I don’t think it hurts more now than when we lost the series three years ago.”

Hernández said the Dodgers “had our doubts” about the Astros in 2017.

“Everyone warned us. A lot of people told us to worry,” said Hernández. “We just thought it was just rumors, but I don’t think so.”

Two weeks ago, Major League Baseball published the results of its investigation, which revealed that the Astros used a center field monitor for real-time video of the catcher signs and then slammed a trash can to alert their fans of incoming pitches and to confirm initial comments from Mike Fiers to The Athletic.

MLB suspended Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch for the entire season, and both were subsequently released by owner Jim Crane. The team also received a $ 5 million fine.

The Red Sox are under investigation because they may have stolen characters in Alex Cora’s first season as manager in 2018 when Boston defeated the Dodgers. Cora has been fired since then.

Furious Dodgers fans have bought tickets for the Angels’ home game against Houston – a rare chance to outsmart the Astros who won’t be competing against the Dodgers this season. LA manager Dave Roberts understands her annoyance.

“The bottom of my feelings is probably frustrating,” said Roberts.

In retrospect, Roberts said that pitchers Clayton Kershaw, Kenley Jansen and Yu Darvish received “unfair criticism” for their efforts against the Astros in the World Series.

“It’s really frustrating when you look at what could have happened,” said Roberts.

Roberts has had a long friendship with Hinch, with whom he said he has not spoken since the outbreak of the scandal.

“I don’t think it really affects our relationship personally,” said Roberts.

The Los Angeles City Council symbolically voted this week for MLB to strip the Astros and Red Sox of their World Series titles and award the trophies to the Dodgers.

Thank you, but no, thank you, said Justin Turner.

“We don’t want a cup, we don’t want a false banner hanging in our stadium,” he said. “We didn’t deserve it.”

At the same time, Turner questioned the Astros’ right to call themselves champions.

“It’s hard to believe they deserve it,” he said. “Just not 100% sure they should be called champions for the rest of their lives.”

Former Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal spoke at a White Sox fan convention in Chicago on Saturday and compared the Astros to another world champion who was punished for fraud.

“You’re like baseball patriots, right?” Grandal answered the question about Houston during a question and answer for children only. “You found a gap, it worked, but I think it’s a question that keeps coming up.”

Andrew Friedman, president of baseball operations, was asked whether the Astros had contacted him to apologize or were publicly repentant.

“They didn’t,” he answered both questions.

After thinking about MLB’s report, Friedman said he tried to let it go.

“It’s just a waste of energy and effort at this point, because it takes away something we can do to make ourselves better in 2020,” he said.

Turner said that players want to experience everything that comes with winning a World Series, including dog piles on the field after the final, champagne in the clubhouse, and parading through the city streets.

“We want to do it right,” he said.

AP freelancer Matt Carlson came from Chicago.

