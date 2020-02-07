Every Friday, Chron.com and the Houston Chronicle summarize the week’s top public safety news >>> Every Friday, Chron.com and the Houston Chronicle summarize the week’s top public safety news >>> Photo: Marie D. De Jesús, photographer

Several deadly DWI crashes shocked Houston this week

Another week of deadly DWI wrecks plagued the Houston area.

Three family members – each from a different generation – were killed in northern Harris County when a suspected drunk driver slammed into their family van, set it on fire and imprisoned the victims. Another wreck killed a scooter driver near Bellaire when a pickup driver crashed into him on a crosswalk.

Other news includes a handcuffed suspect who stole a Pasadena patrol cruiser and a Liberty County MP who died months after being shot on duty.

