Posted: Feb 13, 2020 / 8:28 AM CST

/ Updated: February 13, 2020 / 8:30 a.m. CST

NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas – Rescuers in Navarro County report that they have to rescue a man from the water at 2:30 a.m.

The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Security, Corsicana Fire Rescue and the Navarro County Office of Emergency Management Water Rescue Units responded this morning to water rescue on FM 3194 in the southern part of the county.

The man drove through the flood and was swept off the street. He could get on his vehicle and call for help.

The top-class vehicle and boat crew from NCOEM reacted to the scene.

Water rescue personnel, NCSO MPs and state troopers helped to successfully rescue the individual.

Please keep in mind when a road is flooded, do not try to drive your vehicle through high water.