Seven-year-old bitten by snake on school grounds

A class II boy from the Delhi Public School in Nerul was reportedly bitten on Friday by a snake on the school grounds. Ishayu Sen (7), who was admitted to Apollo Hospital in a deep coma, was saved in the nick of time.

When Ishayu complained that his left hand was bleeding, the teacher sent him to the school nurse. The nurse cleaned the wound and sent it back to the auditorium, where the class rehearsed annually. “When he arrived, he vomited and fainted. The school authorities suspected something serious and rushed him to the hospital, “said sub-inspector Yogesh Pardeshi, NRI Coast Guard Police Station.

‘Snake venom affects the brain or the heart. In this case it affected the boy’s brain and he was in a deep coma when he was brought here. We first had to breathe new life into him, so we put him on ventilation and life support. After this we continued to determine the cause of his condition and treated it. The wound on his hand confirmed that it was a snake bite and we immediately started an antivenin treatment. He is still being observed in intensive care, but he has responded well to medication and all his vitals have stabilized within an hour, “said Dr. Nitin Jagasia, head, emergency medicine, Apollo Hospitals.

Since Ishayu was brought to the hospital around noon, doctors suspect that the snake bit him around 10.30 am. In cases of snake bite, the area must be immobilized by tying a bowl or rigid object so that the poison does not spread and the victim is immediately taken to first aid, “said Dr. Jagasia.

Mr. Pardeshi said the parents were happy that the school brought Ishayu to the hospital as soon as they felt something serious, saving him his life. After the boy regained consciousness, his mother asked him about the snake and he said he had seen one by the stairs. “We have included the mother’s statement, but the boy cannot speak. There is no FIR registered because the parents have not filed a complaint,” the officer said. He said the school is surrounded by mangroves, so there is a chance that “We have asked the school authorities to find ways to prevent such a situation in the future,” said Mr. Pardeshi.

Ishayu is a resident of NRI Complex. While his father works in the private sector, his mother is a teacher at a school in Nerul.

Meanwhile, members of the parent-teacher association of the school have decided not to send students to school on Monday and to meet the director to find a solution to this problem. “Although the child was saved because of the rapid action of the school, there should have been no snake in the first place,” said a parent who did not want to be named.

“We have already started a thorough cleaning and remediation of the school building. The incident was a shame and came as a shock to us all. The staff was quick and immediately took the child to the hospital without waiting to see me or give me permission, “said J. Mohanty, the school’s director.

He said the greater challenge was to understand what actually happened, because the child was accompanied by 30 classmates and some ayahs as he went to the room, but no one else saw the snake.

“We also checked the CCTV images, but couldn’t find anything. We accept that the incident occurred and the child was serious, but do not know how. Our employees keep an eye on the boy and visit him regularly. More than anyone else, I want to know how this happened because a snake has never been seen or heard at our school, “said Mr. Mohanty.

