The maid was sold for 3,500 Dh.



Seven people are on trial in the Dubai Court of First Instance on various charges, including human trafficking.

The court heard that a 23-year-old Pakistani man and two Indonesian women, ages 32 and 31, placed an Indonesian nanny in their Dubai apartment after they thought they would help her find a job. However, it was later sold for 3500 Dh to the main suspect, a 37-year-old Bangladeshi, to be forced to work in prostitution.

She was locked in a room in a villa. The main suspect and three other Bangladeshis, including two refugees, are accused of having used the villa room as a prostitution cave. All of the accused except the two who are on the run are detained.

The incident occurred between October 25 and November 1 last year and was reported to the Al Muraqqabat Police Station.

The 30-year-old nanny said she came to the UAE on February 2 last year and was working for a family. But she left her job and joined another family. Nor did she get along with keeping her salary from her former employer and forbidding her from using her cell phone.

During the prosecution’s investigation, the nanny recalled the ordeal she had endured after a woman of her nationality introduced her to another woman who knew the accused.

“I had to believe that I was going to work for a family in Sharjah, but later learned that I was only sold to a man who held me in a villa where other women worked as prostitutes.

“I asked her to give me back to this woman, but the main suspect insisted that I work for him and said he bought me for Dh 4,000.”

She refrained from obeying and eating them. She became sick and tired, which made her undesirable from the men who visited the villa. She finally managed to contact her sister, who helped her call the police after sharing her location on WhatsApp.

A police lieutenant informed the prosecutor that the victim’s sister had received a complaint about the victim’s detention in a villa in Al Hamriyah, Al Muraqqabat.

“We went to this place and after we received an arrest warrant against the prosecutor, we attacked him, released the captive, and arrested the accused.” It was found that the room was separated with a surveillance camera on the door.

The process will continue on February 3rd.

