Seven more people were observed for possible coronavirus exposure, said Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Seven more people who returned from China were supervised after observation for possible exposure to new corona virus Although no positive case has been detected in the country so far, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said Saturday.

Samples from these seven passengers were sent to the ICMR-NIV Pune Lab.

The Union’s Health Minister has urged multidisciplinary central teams to be sent to the seven states where thermal screening is being conducted at the seven designated airports – New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi.

People wear face masks in the Sanlitun shopping district in Beijing on January 25, 2020.

Vardhan, who held an evaluation meeting to analyze preparedness for prevention and management new corona virus in India, he also spoke with Uttarakhand’s chief minister on Saturday and assured full support for screening on the border with Nepal, where a confirmed case has been reported.

Eleven people – seven in Kerala, two in Mumbai and one in Bengaluru and Hyderabad – who are among the hundreds of passengers who have returned from China in recent days were observed in hospitals to check for possible exposure to the deadly new corona virus, central and state officials said on Friday.

