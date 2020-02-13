They waited until midnight to put their plan into action.



Seven men were charged in Dubai with attempted theft of an ATM.

The Court of First Instance heard that the seven Pakistani men between the ages of 24 and 47 tried to steal the payment kiosk on February 28 last year by cutting off its cables with sharp tools. However, their offer was interrupted when they discovered people walking closer to them.

A 45-year-old Pakistani employee said unknown suspects tried to steal the kiosk from the company he worked for in Al Satwa. “I saw some people trying to load the kiosk onto their vehicle. But their bid was cut and they fled the scene when some people went in their direction.”

A police corporal informed the prosecutor that he had received several complaints and reports of theft of such payment machines in Dubai and elsewhere in the UAE. “We set up a task force to track down those involved. With a tip, we arrested the defendants and they confessed.”

According to the noncommissioned officer, the accused admitted to being a gang and planned to steal such kiosks. They would wait until midnight to take action after setting their goals.

They cut the cables, then loaded the machine into their vehicle and transported them to a farm in Sharjah, where they destroyed them and took out the money. After dividing the money, they disposed of the destroyed parts in a trash can.

The police confiscated the sharp tools (hammer, scissors, and others) that were used to steal the farm.

The accused, who are all detained, also led the police to the locations where they had targeted the theft.

They were interrogated at the relevant police stations where the incidents occurred.

The present case was registered as an attempted theft at the Bur Dubai police station.

The court will rule on February 27.

