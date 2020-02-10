In last week’s discussions about annexing the Jordan Valley, Benjamin Netanyahu said the following to security officials: “As a statesman, I choose to annex the valley. Your job is to deal with the consequences if there are any. ”

In one fell swoop, Netanyahu refuted the oldest and most effective lie regarding occupation – which is necessary for security. Security only seems to be a consideration if you want soldiers to die for the status quo or the survival of a politician. However, if you want to annex, you can throw the status quo out of the window.

Netanyahu’s remark sent me back to the areas, to the days when I was in uniform and to a sound that I don’t seem to ever forget. My squad and I were to enter a Palestinian home and take a position inside. We walked slowly through the night trying to remain invisible when suddenly a noise came out of the house, the cry of an injured person, something that cannot be mimicked or explained, a sound that cannot be forgotten.

Our officer took a gun, broke the window, and shone a flashlight. There was an old woman who couldn’t move, and her family looked at her for fear of going into the room to help her. It was a normal Palestinian family. We didn’t know anything about her, we just wanted to take a comfortable position in her home. We could do this because they were Palestinians and Palestinian homes can be entered for any reason, no matter how weak they are. In the name of security. A sentence from the prime minister reminded me of this sound.

We have been dealing with the diplomatic consequences of the Netanyahu regime for a decade. We dealt with them when we were soldiers and we risked our lives so Netanyahu would have enough security to keep Israel in place. We also dealt with them as civilians when people were stabbed on the street and afraid to leave their homes, and when his efforts to deal with the conflict again caused an unnecessary flare up in the Gaza Strip and rockets landed on the half the country.

“Your job is to deal with the consequences.”

That is all we need to know about what this man thinks about the security of the Israelis and the role of the security forces. This is a sacred approach that determines who the state of Israel’s widows and orphans will be.

We will certainly have to deal with the consequences of Donald Trump’s apartheid plan. The army has already started marathon meetings with Palestinian officials to explain to them that “it is difficult to say whether the American plan will actually be implemented”. The army fears mass protests and that security cooperation with the Palestinian Authority is being undermined. It has started to strengthen its strength in the Jordan Valley.

I meet hundreds of Israelis every year and hear the same thing from almost every encounter: the occupation is a need for security and a necessary evil. In the name of security, we decide which Palestinians can make a living, which is not the case. In the name of security, we tell the Palestinians which streets they can go to in Hebron and which are only for Jews. In the name of security, we go to Palestinian homes every night and watch children wet their pants in fear as we do another routine mission to “show our presence.” In the name of security, an old woman can lie on the floor for an hour without a family member daring to help her.

But now the security lie has been refuted. There is no longer a need for it. After all, nobody on the right believes that the Trump peace plan will end the conflict. Even they know that after the annexation, they will continue to send soldiers to the streets of Palestinian cities to die there. This plan will only make the state of war, which was previously considered temporary, permanent and give our own apartheid American legitimacy. A Mediterranean South Africa with Uncle Sam’s blessing. What are a few dead compared to this “historical opportunity”? They are only victims of the annexation.