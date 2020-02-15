Article by Cinestate Preston Fassel,

Spoiler warning. It is a place out of time, a context in which the memories and aesthetics of different epochs meet in a striking and nostalgic way. The walls are made of wood-paneled teak from the 1970s, as you would find in a hobby room in the basement, or in a kind of bowling alley where the sound of organ music never stops. The lights that flood everything are all neon waves of the 80s, phosphorescent purples and blues and magentas that flood everything in cascading waves. The awards for the walls are timeless plaques that honor the service and sacrifice of men and women from Korea, Vietnam, and Desert Storm. And at the center is a man who is very much of that now, A hipster beard and a retro t-shirt adorn his supple body as he ducks and weaves with the camera of a dancer with the camera in his hands and captures a scene that would be surreal, even if the inappropriate match of Epochs and aesthetics would be: men in stockings, undershirts, suits and fatigue jackets watch over a frightened girl, as hordes of the undead – are they zombies, mutants, some Lovecraftian abominations? – besiege the place. The man with the camera seesaws and weaves, a cinema ballet, his feet are nimble and safe, slip around rubble and rubble without ever looking down, and never stall, while the men bat, axes and clubs against their attackers swing and defeat them all. Finally the last nemesis hits the ground; The men breathe heavily, their struggle is over – for now.

“Cut!” Someone is screaming.

The author / director can be seen from the sidelines Laura Moss, the author behind the smash short film Roast day, Today she is here as a visitor, as an observer and has a professional eye on the production of VFW. FANGORIA’s latest story of blood, men and monsters, in which an aging group of war veterans decides to wage a final fight against a ruthless drug lord who wants to silence a girl who knows too much.

“The cameraman is spectacular,” Moss says to me. “But where’s his director?”

I have the pleasure of saying to her: That was the director.

VFW is the type of film that only FANGORIA could make in 2019: a relapse horror that refrains from the intricacies of contemporary studio filmmaking to host an unapologetically gory, transgressive riot against which an army of drugged, wild punk Psychos starts literally Army veterans ready to die with honor. Shot on location between a real VFW at the Metroplex Dallas-Fort Worth (especially after 2494, home of the most inviting lobster cooking at the DFW) and the abandoned Forest Theater, which has been empty since the early 1990s, it is a film that wears its odes the past on your sleeve. The ethos is pure grindhouse – find the right places, the right names to put them on the poster, increase the violence to 11 and have it with you. You can get it Joe Begos, maybe the perfect choice to lead such a project. After cutting his teeth on low budget genre films Almost human and The eye of the mind He is a director with a sensitivity that is deeply rooted in the filmmaking ethos of 42nd Street, as a director also cameraman, cameraman and whatever production needed for him. And as long as he has DP Mike Testin If you are on hand to keep things on an even keel and watch his dancer’s way of shooting, you almost get the impression that he is willing to do it alone.

The grindhouse ambience is complemented by the cast of Black Godfather himself, a rogue gallery of rough-and-tumbles with legitimate horror and exploitation credits Fred Williamson to David Patrick “Warriors come out on Play-Aayyy” Kelly to Stephen Langterrifying today’s audience with its turn as a blind death machine in the Don’t breathe Franchise. Even George “Norm” Wendt is here, at the same time throwing more horror experience into the mix and giving the film that extra 80s vibe. They are a group of people who have seen and done everything – especially Williamson, who, when asked about his thoughts on the film, took a train out of his stogie and politely said to me, “I can’t tell you anything. you will be Kill me. I know where the bodies are buried. “Seeing her in action is a revelation: 83-year-old Williamson uplifts extras who play” Hypers “- the looting, drug-taking, 28-day-later fiends who make up most of the film’s bad guys – in the Air shoulders and hurls them across a bar room; Lang rages over the set with a propeller ax like a high school linebacker; Martin Kove and William Sadler Kove, a hockey stick, Sadler, a nailed foam baseball bat that throws away with a few extras. Not that they’re not gentlemen.

“I’m not really going to hit you with this thing,” says Sadler. “I’m just going to swing it like that.”

But I don’t want it to just “swing” like that – because today I slipped into the role of a hyper for an unexpected blood-soaked sequence in which a quintet of hypers breaks through the scope of the VFW and runs a particularly cruel booby trap.

“Hit me,” I tell him. “I have a hard head. Right here, in the bald spot. I will not feel anything. “Sadler swings like Barry Bonds after a day at the doctor’s office. I don’t feel it. It also doesn’t seem that the woman next to me is hyperactive and also encourages Kove not to hit her. They don’t sign up to go through Kobra Kai and The Grim Reaper and Die Not wants to be hit.

“Good,” says Sadler. “They are professionals. We understand each other.”

“Can I pretend to choke you?” I ask.

“Yes, choke me, hit me, make it look good.”

Blood comes with the beating. A lot, a lot of blood. Indeed, one could say that “blood” may deserve a second settlement alongside Stephen Lang. After I have positioned myself, my Hypers and I are equipped with blood tubes that run under our shirts and are activated during “action”. while they are glued to our torso Sierra Russel– You from modern SFX legends Josh and Sierra RusselHe himself, who is preparing an exploding head gag outside, fills his mouth with blood to spit as soon as the cameras roll. And as soon as everything is in order, Sierra lies with a blood canon on the floor between our legs and not only expands the tubes or the mouth material, but also that additionally Hose set on the top of a beer keg that plays an important role in the scene. Joe is now crouching like a modern dancer who feels the earth and has his camera ready. We’re about to be beaten up. And we’re going to be very, very wet.

“Action.”

And there is swinging. Swing so much. And blood. So very much blood. So very very much blood. It flows over our chin. It flows from our breasts in large tidal waves, like the spout of a dozen arteries, pours over the front of our shirts, our jeans, and soaks our boots in large storm pools. Sierra activates the canon and the world turns red and fills our eyes, the camera lens and the space.

Until everything is ready, we do Cécile de France at the end of Haute tension Looks like she has a stain on her cheek.

However, under a shower head, the water quickly turns pink and it’s amazing how quickly it takes to get clean. Some fake blood stains stain the skin, requiring the use of shaving cream and special shampoos and loofahs baked in toothpaste to remove them. Not the blood of VFW. Just as Joe Begos brought about innovations in the field of camera work, Josh and Sierra Russel also brought about innovations in the field of fake blood and invented their own special combination especially for this shoot. They also worked with Begos to design the Hypers. unique, veined look.

“We usually go to Smart and Final,” says Josh, referring to a food supply chain in Cali. “We buy mock syrups like McDonald’s uses in gallons. But not for this shoot. There would be so much blood that we were concerned about stickiness.” So Josh and Sierra developed their own type of fake blood, which was one of its main ingredients used something simple and brilliant at the same time: dish soap.

“As soon as water hits it, it activates it,” says Sierra.

“We used a lot of anti-foam whirlpool to prevent foaming,” says Josh. As soon as the water hits it, Russel FX blood is actually activated – in one moment you look like you’ve just been gutted alive, in the next you don’t have it any red on you. This means that not much downtime is wasted between shots – more time remains to enjoy the unique ambience surrounding VFW after 2494. Outside the complex there is a playground, which is also no longer up to date, with sturdy old picnic tables and an antique carousel (DO NOT touch Merry Go Round says a constantly weathered sign), and while practical effects shots are being prepared – like the exploding pool table – the cast sits on swings, in the doors of trailers and on table tops. It is time to ruminate or smoke or in the event of Travis Hammer and Dora Madisonwho play the film’s main villains and work on a pair of Olympic rings that the crew put up for them. Hey – a couple of lightly dressed, torn drug lords must stay looks torn. However, the old professionals at VFW are very contemplative. Williamson and Sadler discuss the CAA crisis. David Patrick Kelly is looking forward to the German opera. A group of indeed Veterans appear – they hold an outdoor meeting while we are shooting indoors – and they push Sam Adams back and discuss plans and minutes in the ocher light of the setting spring sun. The man hosting the meeting is a veteran of Iraq. At the top of a picnic table is a veterinarian wearing a World War II hat. Some of the extras drift over to shake hands. You are grateful. They are happy that we are all here. It is not often that a horror film can be seen in your VFW hall. You want to attend the premiere. Conversely, we are welcome at the next crawfish boil.

I sit with George Wendt for a moment and ask him if there is a role he wants to define his legacy and not the Barfly he is best known for. He smiles tenderly like a man who is completely at peace with his inheritance.

“No,” he tells me. “I am the norm.”

At the end of the day, I’m talking to someone else Sierra – McCormick, the former child star who plays against the guy as a rough teen and knows his way around the underworld. She has been in horror films before, including the VFW producer Dallas Sonnierown A kind of hate But these were far from this Bacchanal. Isn’t she in her element here? No she is not. “Do you like horror movies?” is like a secret code phrase and suddenly it tells me stories of looking at it Salo and Serbian film on Christmas morning, and we exchange recommendations of the gnarliest Grindhouse films we know. It is a special experience – the horror fan in the the horror movie that adds to the genre they love. It is fitting in its unique way – after all, its character is the heart of the film, the uniting soul that brings these aging warriors together. What could be nicer than the actress who plays the heart of a horror movie being such a fan yourself? If there are better omens, I don’t know them.

It’s my last day on the set and we’ve set up camp in the historic Forest Theater in Dallas, a once great place that was destroyed. “It smells of the most antique shop,” comments one extra, and it’s a perfect summary. If the VFW was a timeless place, the forest of time has been lost, and the interior of desecrated, dried up wooden stairs seems to lead to nowhere. It is appropriate – this is Hyper Headquarters, a dirty, rotting drug cave where the sediment and despair of society gather to indulge in the addiction of body and soul without looking back. So it only makes sense that it should stand in contrast to the homely VFW as a place that is defined by putrefaction. The Russians settled in the old food court, and the extras were coming up to put on their hyper make-up and dirt. Tonight, Begos will be filming a blob-like shot of the starved hordes storming out of the theater towards the building across the street that is used for the outside of the VFW (the outside of 2494 looks too cute to look at a city occupy hell landscape). Rain is in the forecast. Want any extras to go home with? Shall we wait to shoot? Fuck no. This is FANGORIA, and this is horror, and a little rain has never stopped FANGORIA or horror.

The Hypers are in their makeup. Cameras are ready – due to the type of recording, Begos had to equip his handheld with a crane, although he will also be there quickly. Over forty men and women gather in the doors of the forest. The rain falls in large, spacious sheets and feels stinging. The rain is so strong that it blows it almost sideways. But for the lights of the theater, it’s pitch black. Are everyone ready?

This is Joe Begos. This is FANGORIA. This is VFW – the bloodiest and craziest horror movie you’ll see this year. Of course everyone is ready.

The hordes storm in the rain-drenched black of a night in Dallas in April.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YUSSUpTGhZw (/ embed)