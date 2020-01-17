advertisement

Other acts in the eclectic music program include Keb ‘Mo’, The Kingdom Choir, Turin Brakes and RURA

The Big Burns Supper is held annually in Dumfries and is the largest contemporary Burns party in the world. The ninth edition of the festival this year will include 114 events, spread over 11 days this year, from Thu 23 Jan to Sun 2 Feb.

The festival marks the birth of Robert Burns with an extensive selection of music, dance, cabaret, poetry and family events. Musicians, artists and attendees bring a small drama to the National Bard of Scotland in the place he called home.

The eclectic music program includes everything from folk to trip hop and rock to gospel. The biggest party of the festival, Burns Night Live (Sat 25 Jan), includes performances by Scottish folk band RURA, Dumfries metal band Turbyne, young singer-songwriter Kate Kyle and Scotland’s own twelve-member Band of Burns, with English folk pop singer Newton Faulkner. the night.

Other notable headliners at the festival are blues master Keb ‘Mo’ (Fri 24 Jan), acclaimed Royal Wedding artists The Kingdom Choir (Sat 25 Jan), English folk rock band Turin Brakes (Wed 29 Jan), electronic duo Morcheeba in London (Thu 30 Jan), indie folk quintet Elephant Sessions (Sat. Feb. 1), and beloved Stornoway trio Peat & Diesel (Sun. Feb. 2).

Cabaret is another strong part of the festival program, culminating in the production of Big Burns Supper from the Scottish national treasure, Le Haggis. There will also be two special child-friendly versions of the cabaret, Family Le Haggis. Additional family events in the program include a silent disco and Nick Sharrat’s popular Shark in the Park.

On Friday, January 31, artists, poets and songwriters come together with the locals for Europa Picnic, and create a poem for the entire community that marks the last days of the UK in the European Union.

With a fantastic line-up and so many special events planned, there is no better time to visit and explore Dumfries than during the Big Burns Supper festival.

Big Burns Supper, different locations, Dumfries, Thu 23 Jan – Sun 2 Feb More information at bigburnssupper.com.

