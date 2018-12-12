'Sesame Street' introduces Lily, the first Muppet to struggle with homelessness

advertisement

“We no longer have our own apartment,” says Lily Elmo and an adult named Sofia. “And we lived in all sorts of places.”

This made Lily the first “Sesame Street” puppet to talk about homelessness – and the face of a new initiative in the series that dealt with homelessness.

Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational group behind the show, cited statistics from the Office of Head Start that show a 100 percent increase in homeless children at Head Start and Early Head Start over the past decade. Of the more than 2.5 million homeless children in the United States, the group says nearly half are under the age of 6.

These children have to deal with unique “physical, emotional and psychological burdens” which are related to the living situation of their families.

“We know that children who are homeless are often involved in a devastating cycle of trauma – the lack of affordable housing, poverty, domestic violence or any other trauma that has caused them to lose their home, that Trauma of actually losing their homes and everyday trauma of insecurity and insecurity to be homeless, ”said Sherrie Westin, president of global impact and philanthropy at Sesame Workshop, in a statement.

The National Head Start Association defines homeless children as those who “lack a fixed, regular, and adequate nightly residence.” This includes living in someone else’s home or in places such as a shelter, motel, campsite or car.

Knowing that these were real challenges for thousands of children who saw Sesame Street, Westin said, considering how they could “disrupt” this trauma cycle.

Enter “the resilient and relatable Lily, a 7-year-old Muppet whose family lives with friends in Sesame Street after losing their home,” the group said on Wednesday.

“We want to let [homeless children] know that they are not alone and that their home is more than a house or an apartment,” said Westin. “At home is where love lives.”

Lily is not entirely new to the world of Sesame Street: she was introduced in 2011 – while the country was recovering from the great recession – as Muppet, who was struggling with hunger in a PBS special that dealt with food insecurity.

Lily has largely disappeared after the PBS special. It will now be featured in new online videos, storybooks and other free activities on Sesame Street in the Communities website and on YouTube, said Sesame workshop spokeswoman Hallie Ruvin.

In a video, “Connect the Dots,” Lily Sofia – the adult her family is staying with – says she fears she’ll never have a permanent home again. Sofia then plays a game with Lily to remind her that she is loved and not alone.

In “We Got This,” a poem that parents or teachers can download from Sesame Street in communities, the verses gently remind homeless children that their situation is not their fault.

“The new homelessness initiative on Sesame Street is transformative for those of us who are working to create a sense of stability and hope for homeless families,” said Barbara Duffield, executive director of SchoolHouse Connection, a national nonprofit Organization that works to overcome homelessness through education. said in a statement.

There are currently no plans to include Lily in the Sesame Street TV episode, Ruvin said, although other Muppets have, so to speak, made the transition from online to prime time.

The first episode of Sesame Street was broadcast in 1969 and has been one of the most effective and effective ways to reach children for decades. A pioneering study from 2015 showed that children can benefit from visiting Sesame Street as well as from preschool. The show now runs on both HBO and PBS.

Sesame Street also has a story that addresses difficult life issues for young children, where other shows could gloss over them. After the death of Will Lee, the actor who played Mr. Hooper, the beloved owner of the Sesame Street neighborhood store, the producers at first considered simply saying that he had moved away.

Ultimately, they decided to address the character’s death on the show to teach children about death and grief. Farewell, Mr. Hooper remains one of the most memorable and announced episodes in the show’s history and has been awarded a Peabody and Daytime Emmy Prize.

