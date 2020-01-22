advertisement

‘Sesame Street’ has tackled everything in the past year, from foster care to substance abuse.

Now the last attempt is trying to help children who suffer as a result of the Syrian civil war. Sesame Workshop – the non-profit, educational organization behind “Sesame Street” – launches a new, locally produced Arabic TV program for the hundreds of thousands of children who have to do with displacement in Syria, Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon.

The show includes Elmo, Cookie Monster and Grover, as well as two brand new Muppets – Jad, who had to leave his home, and Basma, who befriends the young stranger.

