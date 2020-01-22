advertisement

NEW YORK: ‘Sesame Street’ has tackled everything in the past year, from foster care to substance abuse. Now the last attempt is trying to help children who suffer as a result of the Syrian civil war.

Sesame Workshop – the non-profit, educational organization behind “Sesame Street” – has launched a new, locally produced Arabic TV program for the hundreds of thousands of children affected by displacement in Syria, Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon.

“The thing that became very clear in our on-site work is how critical the need was for the children in this region and those affected by traumatic events to have the social and emotional skills they need,” said Sherrie Westin , president of Social Impact & Philanthropy at Sesame Workshop.

Called “Ahlan Simsim” in Arabic, which means “Welcome Sesame”, Elmo, Cookie Monster and Grover, as well as two brand new Muppets – the boy monster Jad, who had to leave his home, and Basma, a purple girl monster who befriends the young stranger. A cute goat named Ma’zooza adds comic relief.

Each 26-minute show examines emotions experienced by all children, but is especially relevant to those affected by trauma, and offers coping skills for feelings such as anger, fear, frustration, nervousness, and loneliness. In one episode, Basma has shared her toys with Jad since he left him. Some of the strategies include abdominal breathing and expression through art.

A varied show in the second half of each episode offers creators the opportunity to bring in local celebrities and attract an adult audience to bring the message forward. “The humor must always be there, which is the spirit of” Sesame “,” said Khaled Haddad, an executive producer.

“Ahlan Simsim” will premiere on February 2 on MBC3, a pan-Arab satellite network that reaches 20 countries in North Africa, the Gulf and the Levant, as well as YouTube and national broadcasters throughout the region.

The production takes place in the Jordanian capital Amman, with input from writers and artists from all over the region. Dialects will be diversified, from Jordanian to Saudi.

“We know a lot about children and the development of children and what is needed. But we always want to learn from people on the ground, “Westin said. “We know that when children can see themselves, can identify with these characters and when they can relate to the storylines, we are most effective.”

The show is intended for children aged 3-8 years and will avoid the larger political, social or religious issues. “As far as we can, we don’t make political statements,” Westin said.

“The spirit behind” Sesame Street “is always no matter if you have a purple or yellow coat,” said Scott Cameron, a two-time Emmy Award-winning producer who serves as the executive producer of the new show. “It is a place where children can feel safe and supported and where real things are addressed – such as fear of the dark, frustration or loneliness. We always try to do it with comedy alongside the sincere ones. “

The show is central to a broader impulse together with the International Rescue Committee that includes direct services, including home visits, classrooms and health clinics, all enhanced by Sesame materials such as storybooks, puzzles, games and videos. For example, in one episode, Jad will be terrified of going to the doctor and examining that fear.

“It’s more than a TV program. It’s a major operation, “Cameron said. “It is a world where children and their families can feel safe. And it is a world where media content is meant as a portal to a fuller, broader package of humanitarian aid. “

The program was initially funded by a $ 100 million prize from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation. The LEGO Foundation then awarded an additional $ 100 million to deepen the game-based learning of “Ahlan Simsim” and gave Sesame Workshop the opportunity to expand to Bangladesh to help families affected by the Rohingya crisis.

Since the Syrian conflict broke out in 2011, around 5 million children have been displaced internally and externally to Syria, according to the UN Commission of Inquiry into the Syrian Arab Republic. According to this month’s report, young people are “deprived of their youth” by violations from all sides.

“Sesame Street” has been present in the Middle East for decades, starting when the show “Iftah Ya Simsim” premiered in Kuwait in 1979, followed by local Egyptian, Jordanian, Palestinian and Israeli versions of “Sesame Street”.

This time, Sesame Workshop is working with New York University’s Global TIES for Children Center to independently evaluate the program’s direct services and mass media components, to assess which early childhood interventions work best in crisis situations.

Makers hope that the lessons learned in the Middle East can be translated to other regions, just as things that “Sesame Street” has learned in American inner cities can help all children. “It will reach children throughout the Middle East, but the benefits are for all children,” Westin said.

