Serpentine Pavilion 2020 designed by Counterspace, design render, exterior view © Counterspace

This year’s Serpentine Pavilion was designed by the South African company Counterspace.

Serpentine Galleries has unveiled images of this summer’s temporary pavilion, which will be on display in Kensington Gardens from June 11th to October 11th. As always, the pavilion will host a series of lectures and performances or can be explored at will.

What is the serpentine pavilion?

The serpentine pavilion is an annual tradition that has existed for 20 years. Every summer, the Serpentine Galleries commission a different architect or office to design the short-lived structure under their main location in Kensington Gardens. Counterspace was chosen for this anniversary year and is led by the all-woman team of Sumayya Vally, Sarah de Villiers and Amina Kaskar. The team, born in 1990, is the youngest architect ever to be selected for the prestigious contract.

What is going on with this year’s design?

At first glance, the structure is a relatively sober affair – something like a gas station forecourt, just beautifully designed. Of course there is more to it than that.

The forms of the pavilion result from a process of adding, superimposing, subtracting and splicing architectural forms that are transcribed directly from existing spaces with particular relevance for migrants and other marginalized communities in London.

This description from the press release makes us a little surprised, but hints are offered in the next section.

Serpentine Pavilion 2020 designed by Counterspace, design render, interior view © Counterspace.

Memorial and care locations in Brixton, Hoxton, Hackney, Whitechapel, Edgware Road, Peckham, Ealing, North Kensington and beyond are transferred to the serpentine lawn. Where they cross, they create spaces to be together.

So we believe the concept is this: Architectural forms were copied from community buildings in the London area and then reassembled to create this pavilion. It’s a strange and possibly brilliant idea, but we won’t fully appreciate the idea until June when we can stand between the brick supports.

Counterspace’s Serpentine Pavilion 2020 will take place in Kensington Gardens from June 11th to October 11th. General admission is free, but tickets for events can be issued.