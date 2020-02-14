JOHN WEEKES / STUFF

The serious crash occurred on Saturday morning on Forest Hill Rd in Henderson.

One person was hospitalized in West Auckland after a serious accident.

The single vehicle accident on Forest Hill Rd in Henderson was reported at 10.50am on Saturday.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said there were reports of people trapped in the vehicle and they helped remove them.

Three fire engines were sent to the scene and helped with the traffic control.

There are at least six police cars on site near Parrs Cross Rd and Forrest Hill Rd.

According to the police, two people are seriously injured according to the first information.

St. John said it brought a person to the hospital in serious condition.

No comment on the status of the other person could be made.

A tarpaulin covers a car that appeared to be folded over and bumped against an electricity pylon.

A local resident said a witness told him the car “started to sway and turn around”.

Shortly before 11.30 a.m. an ambulance left the scene.

There are detours around the crash site and drivers are asked to avoid making the area possible or to expect delays.