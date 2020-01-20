advertisement

Your lips are sealed! Serena Williams didn’t pull the bait when a reporter asked her about mate Meghan Markle and her unprecedented step back from the royal family.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Royal Drama: Knowing Everything

The 38-year-old tennis star took part in the Australian Open on Monday, January 20, and asked a question about the sequel to the 38-year-old Suits Alum and Prince Harry, According to the New York Times writer Ben RothenbergThe reporter, who tweeted a transcript of the exchange, asked Williams how she felt about her friends’ “extraordinary and historical” stance.

advertisement

“Yes. I have absolutely no comments about it,” said the newly appointed Associated Press athlete of the decade. “But good try. You tried. Well done.”

Williams and the Duchess of Sussex have been close friends since they met at a Super Bowl party in 2010. They later crossed paths again in a flag football game for the Celebrity Beach Bowl in 2014. Women often sought advice from each other to put life at the center.

The tennis pro attended the royal wedding in May 2018, as well as the retired actress’s baby shower in New York City in February 2019. However, Williams was unable to attend Archie’s baptism in July 2019 because it was the same day as one of her Wimbledon matches.

Meet Duchess Meghan’s inner circle

“She understands the work,” joked the athlete at a press conference at the time.

Although Williams was silent about Meghan and Harry’s future with the royal family, a statement released by Queen Elizabeth the second On Saturday January 18, it was confirmed that the couple would no longer receive public funding and would officially lose their HRH royal title.

“After months of discussions and recent discussions, I am pleased that we have found a constructive and supportive path for my grandson and his family together,” says the declaration of the 93-year-old monarch. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be popular family members. I acknowledge the challenges they have faced through intensive testing over the past two years and support their desire for a more independent life. “

As the stars reacted to Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan’s royal family resigned

The Queen continued: “I would like to thank them for their dedicated work in this country, in the Commonwealth and beyond, and I am particularly proud that Meghan has quickly become a member of the family. It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement will enable them to build a happy and peaceful new life. ‘

advertisement