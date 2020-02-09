ABBIE PARR / GETTY PICTURES

Before her shock defeat, Serena Williams had a 14-0 Fed Cup singles record that led to her debut in 1999.

Serena Williams has lost the first Fed Cup game of her career. She fell victim to Anastasija Sevastova and forced the United States to win the best-of-five series against Latvia 3-2 with a double victory.

Sevastova won the 7-6 (7-5) 3-6 7-6 (7-4) rubber on Saturday night (Sunday NZT) and avenged Williams a defeat in their only previous meeting in the 2018 US Open semi-finals.

This time Sevastova celebrated and ended the match with a big serve that Williams could not return.

Williams has been 14-0 in the Fed Cup single since her debut in 1999 and won two draws against Jelena Ostapenko on Friday night (Saturday NZT).

“It is obviously difficult to play Serena and she is a great master,” said Sevastova.

“You just try to enjoy it as much as possible and do your best.”

Thanks to the Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin and Bethanie Mattek-Sands, who teamed up for a 6-4 6-0 win over Ostapekno and Sevastova, the USA are now in Budapest in the Fed Cup final in April.

Latvian Anastasija Sevastova celebrates her win against Serena Williams.

Kenin replaced Alison Riske to play her third match in just under 24 hours.

While she might have looked tired three sets earlier in the day in her loss to Ostapenko, she found a boost that connected to the energetic Mattek Sands.

The decision to double in Washington was a surprise after both Kenin and Williams won on the opening night. Even after Kenin lost Saturday’s start (Sunday NZT), Williams’ impressive Fed Cup record was still there.

She had chances of winning the US and taking her place. After a 5-2 deficit in the opening set, she won four games in a row and then had three set points with Sevastova.

However, thanks to a few mistakes by Williams and two aces, the Latvian managed to keep the serve.

The U.S. Fed Cup team of Alison Riske (left), Capt.Kathy Rinaldi, Serena Williams, Sofia Kenin, Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Coco Gauff celebrate the 3-2 win in Washington against Latvia to prepare for the final at Prepare April.

Williams interrupted Sevastova’s serve four times in the second set, but could not achieve the same success in the last set when both players held the serve in a tie.

She even pulled at 4-All, but Sevastova won the last three points.

Ostapenko beat Kenin 6: 3, 2: 6, 6: 2 and broke them four times in the third set.