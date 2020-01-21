Serena Williams skilfully turns off Meghan Markle Question

advertisement

Embarrassing! Serena Williams I had no problem killing a reporter who asked about their close buddy Meghan Markle amid the current drama of the royal family. After her match at the Australian Open on Monday, January 20th, the tennis superstar skilfully avoided answering a question regarding the Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince HarryAnnouncement of the last bomb.

“Yes. I have absolutely nothing to do with it,” the 38-year-old stated strictly, according to the New York Times author Ben Rothenbergwho tweeted a transcript of the exchange. “But good try. You tried. You did well. “Yikes!

Jürgen Hasenkopf / Shutterstock

Although Serena was still vigilant about the rift in her long-time friend’s royal family after it became known that Meghan [38] and Harry [35] had officially resigned from their royal duties, the tennis champ had a chat beforehand the former actress of Suits. After her severe defeat at the Wimbledon women’s final in July 2019, Serena praised Meghan for her support.

“She is a great friend and also a great person. And definitely always positive,” said the author of On the Line, who first saw the royal beauty at a Super Bowl party in 2010 and later at a flagship Football game for the Celebrity Beach Bowl met the reporter during her post in 2014. Match press conference: Meg’s support and friendship are “great”.

Although Serena had no opportunity to clap, other celebrities couldn’t help but give their opinions on Meghan and Harry’s announcement – which revealed their plans to become financially independent of the royal family and to spread the time between Britain and North America raising their 8 months old son Archie, Hugh Grant chatted up about the hot topic Andy CohenSiriusXM show “Radio Andy”.

Shutterstock

“I’m more on Harry’s side, I have to say,” said 59-year-old Andy, 51, during the show on January 13th. tears his wife to pieces. “The actor from Notting Hill continued:” I think as a man, [Harry’s] job is to protect his family, so I’m with him. “

Sharon OsbourneOn the other hand, she had a different opinion when she discussed the royal couple’s news during a recent episode of The Talk. “You should be able to do what you want. It’s 2020, ”said the 67-year-old former music director. “However, his family has been royal for thousands of years. And to respect this family, you go to your family; you tell them how you feel; They say, “Let’s clear this up.”

Despite what others think, we hope Meghan and Harry are happy!

