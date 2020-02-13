Serena Williams speaks to Anna Wintour at the S by Serena presentation during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2020. PIXELFORMULA / SIPA / Shutterstock

Not all heroes wear cloaks! Serena Williams showed that her perspective of being a role model and how important women are after becoming a mother.

“My heroes changed after they had a child. My heroes are mothers because women are superheroes, ”said 38-year-old Williams during a discussion Anna Wintour during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 12th, via TIME. “To have a baby and then go to work two or three weeks later or work 9 to 5 … I’m happy that I don’t have to do that.”

The tennis star is in awe of mothers of all kinds, but especially those who have to leave their children for long periods or who do not have the same flexible travel plan as Williams.

“I have no words when I think of women who work day after day and look after their families, when I know how difficult it is for me to leave my daughter,” said the fashion designer. “I never felt like this until I became a mother. I think women need to be recognized. “

After greeting the 2-year-old daughter Olympia, whom she shares with her husband Alexis OhanianIn 2017, the Michigan native admitted that her approach to work and life has changed.

“Being a mother is super important, but also being a manager so that my daughter can look at me and say:” My mother did that. “Williams said after her S by Serena Runway show in New York City on Wednesday.” I strive to do it and I want to improve. It is very important to me to inspire the next generation because that is the future. “

The seven-time Wimbledon champion has been an inspiration for her older sister since she was a parent. Venus Williams,

“What I admire most about [Serena] is how committed she is, and if I ever become a mother, she showed me how to do it,” 39-year-old Venus told us exclusively in October 2019. “I think , I had these misunderstandings that were completely wrong. By the way, my mother told me that they were wrong – but I don’t think you always listen to your mother. “

She continued: “I would not have been a good mother. So I see Serena – the time she gives her daughter and how close they are, how much they love each other and how much the daughter loves her. It is definitely something after to strive for, so she sent me out on the street. “

